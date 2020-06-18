« ‘El Mata Mua’ is not for sale, it is the love of my life, » says Baroness Thyssen, Carmen Cervera, after the last disagreements with the Government for the rental of his private collection that since 2004 has been exhibited in the Thyssen-Bornemisza National Museum. Four major paintings are not in the Thyssen after its reopening: « Martha Mckeen » by Wellfleet « (1944), by Edward Hopper; » The Charing Cross Bridge « (1899), by Claude Monet, and » Race Horses in a Landscape (1894), by Edgar Degas and « Mata Mua » by Paul Gauguin, but Carmen Cervera says that « at the moment there are none sold, they could return to Spain if we finally reach an agreement with the Government ».