The ‘Masters of the Universe’ come to life on Netflix

Does something like Masters of the Universe? It is worth asking, because we are talking about the new series with which Netflix wants to throw nostalgia once again, perhaps with the intention of covering a little the, with exceptions, disastrous march that has been releasing tons of content that passes without pain or glory, such as the water from a cistern when you flush the toilet.

It is true that Masters of the Universe are an icon of the eighties, as anyone who grew up in that decade will remember: at the beginning, it was one of the most acclaimed cartoon series by the public; in the middle, his toys – from Mattel! – were still one of the stars of Christmas; and at the end, the film with real Hollywood actors was the final icing on the cake to put the adventures of He-Man and company on the shelf of the pop myths of the time.

But what are forty years, when ideas are scarce and when for a handful of dollars – read the latter figuratively – you can rescue from oblivion a universe full of masters with which to ensure, at least, a small media echo like this one. perpetrating right now. Masters of the Universe: Revelation it is a bit of that and much more.

Produced by Kevin Smith (Clerks, Mallrats), this Masters of the Universe: Revelation from Netflix is ​​somewhat reminiscent of the Invincible from Amazon Prime Video, with nuances of course (I hope it turns out as good as this one). He remembers it, for example, because it is an animation series that remains attached to the style of the time, although it obviously looks much better than the original series did; and also for having a first-rate cast as regards the dubbing of the original series.

Thus, in Masters of the Universe: Revelation highlights the participation of Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker!) As the mythical villain Skeletor, Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister!) As Evil-Lyn, Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy Summers!) As Teela , or Liam Cunningham (Davos Seaworth!) as Man-At-Arms, between behind more and less known faces of the movie and serial scene.

To all this, Masters of the Universe: Revelation is not Netflix’s first immersion in the particular universe of Mattel dolls: they already have in their catalog the series of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, which is basically the same, in the same fictional universe, but in terms of female empowerment. Now, however, He-Man returns with testosterone to the surface.

Will be next July 23th when Masters of the Universe: Revelation premieres on Netflix and, quite possibly series, it goes unnoticed among so many other things that fall that week. But the small dose of nostalgia that has regulated us is enough. We leave you with the official preview of the series.

.