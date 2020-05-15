By Rodolfo León

05/14/2020 6:57 pm

28 years after his original debut, one of the most iconic villains in Marvel will finally have its own origin story. We are talking about Teacher of course, who will receive a miniseries to explain its origins and will be headed by its co-creator Peter David, with illustrations of Give Keown and Germán Peralta.

Here we share two covers of the first issue that will debut in August. Remember to click on them to see them in high resolution.

Basically Teacher is an evil version of Hulk from the future and is one of the most popular characters in Marvel. This villain debuted in 1992 with the miniseries Incredible Hulk: Future Imperfect. This miniseries tells us a bit about its origin story, revealing that this version of the Emerald Giant absorbed the radioactivity of a nuclear war, becoming stronger and smarter but also more evil. The Master dominates the Earth with a dictatorship, having eliminated almost all the heroes and villains on the planet.

Although supposedly Teacher was eliminated in his fight against Hulk in Future Imperfect, the character continued to play an important role in future stories of Marvel. David previously reprized the character in Secret Wars: Future Imperfect from 2015, and a similar version of Teacher served as a recurring villain in Old Man Logan.

Even if Future Imperfect laid out the basics of its origins, this new miniseries will finally explore history in much greater depth and show us exactly how it was that Hulk became this twisted being.

