Despite the insatiable fear and pessimism that those related to ‘conspiracy,’ claim, the world and humanity have a future and one in abundant freedom. It is enough to turn history to verify that no human frontier is immutable and that even the tenacity -or neglect- of society is capable of transmuting entire environments of this planet.

The emergence of COVID-19 as the symbolic meteorite of our contemporary risks has caused various social crises that are analyzed to the point of being fed up in the modern media; However, not a few voices have affirmed that the virus has mainly evidenced the deep and widely accepted human crisis that grows under the cover of “indifferent egoism”.

One of those voices is that of Pope Francis, whose thought has been collected in the book “Life after the pandemic.” These are eight reflections of the pontiff made between March 27 and April 27 (the first month of the terrible quarantine); and a preface by the Jesuit Cardinal Michael Czerny.

The selection of comments by Pope Francis leave no room for doubt: it is essential to rebuild the world without losing hope amidst the suffering and confusion that great changes cause: “Our civilization needs to bring about change, rethink, regenerate itself,” he says. .

Perhaps because of the urgency of the emergency and because of the deadly face that not only the virus has shown, but also the uncertain public policies of the nations that seem to continue to give ‘sticks of the blind’ in their reaction to the most unexpected of challenges, the pontiff. Bergoglio does not write with euphemisms: “It is time to eliminate inequalities, to repair the injustice that undermines the health of all humanity.”

Let us not be distracted by our ideologies when trying to understand the words ‘inequality’ and ‘injustice’; in human code they simply represent the horizontality that we have with our neighbor, either to help him or to receive his help; live and fully understand the golden rule.

In his reflections, Pope Francis recalls the fragility of human nature, but acknowledges that not everyone lives the same risks. We all have great weaknesses, but a good part of our fellow people spend worse days and nights: “A small part of humanity advanced, while the majority remained behind.” Therefore, the weak, the fragile, those who run the permanent risk of being discarded are the essential axis for the construction of a caring, co-responsible and compassionate civilization.

“As we think about a slow and arduous recovery from the pandemic, this danger is hinted at: forgetting the one who was left behind. The risk is that an even worse virus will hit us, that of indifferent selfishness […] Only together and taking charge of the most fragile can we overcome global challenges. ”

Bergoglio really puts the accent on the dispossessed, the discarded, the victims of a rampant contemporary way of life, the last of a dizzying world that does not sympathize or stop at the deaths of migrants, displaced, miserable, elderly, children, women, To those who are normally silenced and remain invisible. To them, he says: “You are indispensable builders in this urgent change.”

Pope Francis calls for a radical change in human industry, in the speed of consumption, in ‘normality’ that right now practically all governments, formal and factual powers, long for. “Simply going back to what was done before the pandemic may seem like the most obvious and practical choice; but why not move on to something better? ”asks Cardinal Czerny.

And in that change are, we are, the fragile. And it makes sense: Any civilizing response – brilliant as it is – naturally and morally requires a space for the weak. For those who are, for whom we will be, for the beauty that exists in this permanently miraculous and precarious human nature.

Epilogue.

In mid-May, in two calls that I had with the Mexican bishops of Apatzingán and Ciudad Altamirano (Tierra Caliente region), they agreed on the serious challenges for their communities, threatened with death little by COVID-19 but immensely by crime, violence, corruption and indifference. No strategy or medium seems capable of remedying such decomposition. However, none has given up: one visits and comforts those who were left behind, abandoned even by their own, in towns punished by fire and blood; the other encourages the creation of family and community gardens in those towns long hijacked by dire interests of power and the market. That’s how essential the weapons of the weak are.

* Director VCNoticias.com

