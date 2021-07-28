The massive star that barely shone upon death

On August 26, 2020, NASA’s Fermi Space Telescope detected a high-energy radiation pulse that, lasting just one second, broke a record: it was the shortest gamma-ray burst (GRB) ever caused. for the death of a massive star never seen. His study, in which the Andalusian Institute of Astrophysics (IAA-CSIC) participates, shows that the classification of these outbursts according to their duration does not fully correspond to reality and opens up new scenarios in the death of stars.

GRBs are the most energetic phenomena in the universe, detectable even if they occur in galaxies billions of light years away. They are classified as short or long depending on whether the event lasts more than two seconds, and its duration is associated with its origin: long bursts occur with the death of massive stars, while short bursts have been linked to fusion. of two compact objects, such as neutron stars.

“We already knew that some GRBs produced by massive stars could be registered as short GRBs, but we thought it was due to instrumental limitations,” says Bin-bin Zhang, from Nanjing University (China) and the University of Nevada (Las Vegas). ). “This burst is special because it is a short-lived GRB, but its properties point to a collapsing star as its origin: we now know that dying stars can also produce short bursts.”

Christened GRB 200826A for the date it occurred, this outburst is the subject of two studies recently published in the academic journal Nature Astronomy. The first, led by Zhang, explores gamma ray data. The second, led by Tomás Ahumada of the University of Maryland and NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, describes the GRB’s glow fading at multiple wavelengths and the emerging light from the supernova explosion that followed.

“We believe that this event was a kind of fading, which was on the verge of not happening,” says Ahumada. “Even so, the blast emitted fourteen million times the energy released by the entire Milky Way during the same fraction of the time, making it one of the most energetic short duration GRBs ever seen.”

The jet at the time of passing through the star after forming the black hole in the center of it. (Image: NASA Goddard Space Flight Center)

When a very massive star depletes its hydrogen fuel, its core collapses and a black hole forms. As matter swirls around the black hole, some of it escapes through two powerful jets that rush outward almost at the speed of light in opposite directions. Each jet pierces the star, producing a gamma-ray signal that can last up to several minutes, as the jet moves away and interacts with the surrounding gas. After the outbreak, the star’s envelope rapidly expands in the form of a supernova. A GRB is only detected when one of these jets is pointed almost directly at Earth.

The groups that sign the two articles propose different scenarios to explain this strange outbreak. For example, GRB 200826A could be powered by jets that barely exited the star before fading, rather than the more typical case where the jets emerge from the star and travel great distances producing a long-lasting burst.

“This burst could even belong to a class of short GRBs that involve new scenarios, such as the merger of a normal star and a neutron star, or magnetic bubbles induced by differential rotation (different rotation speeds of the equator and the poles of a star) as a mechanism for producing gamma-ray emissions – points out Alberto Castro-Tirado, IAA-CSIC researcher who participates in the two publications. In more general terms, this result clearly shows that the duration of an outburst does not indicate its origin ”.

The find helps solve an old riddle. Although long GRBs appear to be associated with supernovae, much more supernovae are detected than long GRBs, a discrepancy that persists even considering that the jets from GRBs must point towards our line of sight to be detected.

The GRB 200826A constituted a strong high-energy explosion that was detected by the Fermi space telescope, as well as the Wind mission (NASA), Mars Odyssey (NASA) and the INTEGRAL satellite of the European Space Agency (ESA), participating in a GRBs location system called Interplanetary Network (IPN). Since the burst reaches each detector at different times, any pair of them can be used to narrow down where in the sky it occurred. About seventeen hours after the GRB, the IPN narrowed it down to a relatively small area of ​​the sky in the constellation Andromeda.

Using the Palomar Observatory’s Zwicky Transient Facility (ZTF), the team scanned the sky for changes in visible light that could be related to the GRB’s backglow fading. Of the more than 28,000 ZTF alerts from the first night, only one met all the search criteria. One day after the blast, X-ray emission was found in the same region and two days later in radio waves. Thanks to measurements with the Gran Telescopio Canarias (La Palma), the team showed that the light from the GRB had taken 6.6 billion years to reach us (this represents 48% of the current age of the universe, which is 13.8 billion years).

But to show that this brief burst came from a collapsing star, it was necessary to also capture the glow of the emerging supernova. Observations with the Gemini North telescope made it possible to detect, starting 28 days after the explosion, a source in the near infrared: the supernova.

The studies are titled “Discovery and confirmation of the shortest gamma ray burst from a collapsar” and “Peculiarly Short-duration Gamma-Ray Burst from Massive Star Core Collapse.” (Source: IAA)