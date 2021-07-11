the massive return of the public to the stands is premature

The Austrian Grand Prix, the most recent race of Formula 1, was packed with fans at the Red Bull Ring, with a true orange tide of support for Max Verstappen, the winner and current leader of the championship.

There they asked Hamilton Before the race, what did you think of seeing the stands like this, and the Englishman, from the truck with which the pilots travel the track waving to the crowds, did not cut himself: “I’m surprised they’re all without a mask …”.

Now, Formula 1 heads to the Great Britain Grand Prix, where it is expected full and, as in Austria, we will see images very similar to the normality before the pandemic.

Hamilton is a very authoritative voice to talk about, as well as being a seven-time world champion, as a local driver who has the support of a vast majority of the fans who will attend the Silverstone race. When asked what he thought about it, he made no secret that he likes it on the one hand, but was sensible in assessing crowds.

“I could not explain how excited I am to see the British public again, because it is the best public of the whole season,” he began.

“They didn’t come last year so it’s great to see them and feel the energy they bring to a grand prix weekend.”

But … “of course I watch the news and I hear about the cases that are increasing in the UK. So, on that side, I care about people, obviously. I don’t want to turn it into something negative, I’m excited to see so many people and the selfish part of me wants to see all the people there. “

“But in the morning I put the news on and I’ve been watching it these days, and I know the UK case rates have gone up because people are loosening up a bit, and not everyone is vaccinated.”

Fans

Photo by: Erik Junius

“I am concerned about people. I have read that vaccination is good, that there are fewer people hospitalized. But I don’t know. It seems a bit premature to me,” continued the one from Mercedes.

Wimbledon, whose final is played this weekend, has full capacity on the center court, and in Wembley We have already seen crowds celebrate the successes (without social distancing or masks) of their national team, which is in the Final of the European Football Championship and will face Italy on Sunday.

A case that collides with that of Japan, which this week announced that the Olympic Games Tokyo will be behind closed doors, the same day that the country reported 2,180 cases of coronavirus (in a population of 132 million inhabitants). In turn, London will keep 60,000 spectators in the Euro Final, despite the fact that the United Kingdom that same day had 32,000 positives (in a population of 66 million inhabitants).

Also read:

“It’s not my decision. People will go there, I hope we learn something from it, and I hope people stay safe, put on their masks. I would encourage everyone to do that, to keep washing their hands, to keep wearing face masks, especially in those big crowds. “

Those attending the GP of Great Britain, yes, they will have to have the vaccination certificate or have passed a test (and tested negative) 48 hours before entering the circuit.

“As I said, it is great that we have returned to have people in the last races, and I have not heard any outbreaks. But I like to err on the side of caution, and increase little by little, instead of going to the maximum suddenly,” he concluded Hamilton.

GALLERY: The public at the Austrian GP of Formula 1 2021

Fans

1/20

Photo by: Erik Junius

Fans

2/20

Photo by: Erik Junius

Fans

3/20

Photo by: Alessio Morgese

Fans

4/20

Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Fans

5/20

Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, greets fans on the way to Parc Ferme

6/20

Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Fans

7/20

Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Fans watch the podium ceremony from a balcony

8/20

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, walks past his fans on his way to Parc Ferme

9/20

Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Fans the Max Verstappen

10/20

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Fans the Max Verstappen

11/20

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Fans the Max Verstappen

12/20

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Fans watch from a balcony

13/20

Foto de: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Fans

14/20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Fans

15/20

Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Fans

16/20

Photo by: Erik Junius

Fans

17/20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Fans in the Red Bull Ring

18/20

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Fans

19/20

Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Fans

20/20

Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images