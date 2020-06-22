Several operators of the MásMóvil Group inaugurate a Mobile screen insurance service centralized in one application: ‘Screen insurance’. Thanks to the services provided by the insurance company Caser, any client of the group (and not a client) can secure the phone screen without having to go to a store: just download the application and contract it from there.

Few will be the owners of a phone that have not suffered in their flesh the fear of lifting the phone from the ground after a fall and discovering that the screen was shattered. This is the biggest problem with smartphones: with increasingly larger panels, and sizes that grow accordingly, handling them becomes very complicated. And, since a screen change is a notorious expense, insurance such as the one promoted by MásMóvil collaborate so that the repair is not so expensive. And you can already hire.

‘Safe screen’, the app that secures your mobile panel

Application to secure the screen

As MásMóvil details in its blog, the company has partnered with the insurance broker Bibe, and with the insurer Caser, to promote mobile insurance that allows save money by changing the broken screen of a phone. It is insurance that is contracted from the smartphone itself without the need to go to a store to contract: downloading the application for Android or iOS is enough.

As we said, ‘Screen insurance’ is an application of the Bibe insurance brokerage that offers insurance for the smartphone of the insurance company Caser. It is available to most operators of the MásMóvil Group, not just MásMóvil itself: Llamaya and Yoigo have also announced the service. AND it is not restricted to the clients of this group since ‘mobile insurance’ is universal: after its installation on the device, and after the relevant tests to determine the status of the panel, the app offers a registration form with the option of direct debiting the payment with a bank card. In the case of MásMóvil clients, they can purchase insurance from the client page.

Optimal result of screen tests and insurance contracting

The cost of ‘Screen insurance’ is 6 euros per month, regardless of where you hire (or from the app or through the MásMóvil client panel). The service offers a free trial month and has no limit of claims per year.

