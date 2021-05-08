The masks with the Spanish seal that inactivate the coronavirus “in less than a minute”

The Catholic University of Valencia (UCV) has presented the masks this week FFPCOVID MASK created by Visormed-UCV Research, capable of inactivating SARS-CoV-2, influenza and multi-resistant bacteria “in less than a minute“.

The masks have been developed by the Valencian company Medical Visor together with the UCV Biomaterials and Bioingeria Laboratory, led by Professor Ángel Serrano. Researchers in this laboratory have managed to develop smart filters with the inactivation ability, which these masks now possess.

As Serrano explained in a statement, this new health technology represents “a step forward” in protecting against the pandemic, given that the conventional masks now used by the population “have no antimicrobial ability, and they only prevent the virus from reaching the respiratory tract. “

The researchers managed to develop for several months, with the collaboration of researchers from the United Kingdom, South Korea and Norway, filters for masks capable of inactivating SARS-CoV-2 and multi-resistant bacteria in less than a minute.

“We wanted to go further and develop a mask that also had the ability to destroy virus as soon as it came into contact with the fabric. We also saw that our filter was effective against very resistant bacteria, which cannot be destroyed with antibiotics and pose a threat above all to health personnel “, explained Serrano.

The Alicante company Visor Medical has manufactured and will market These masks developed from the investigations of the UCV team.

On the other hand, the Biomaterials and Bioengineering Group led by Serrano is developing, with the collaboration of the University of Louisiana (United States) anticovid nasal sprays using carbon nanomaterials and benzalkonium chloride.