The Association of Personal Protective Equipment Companies (ASEPAL) has detected about twenty bugs or errors in compliance with the applicable regulations in the face masks which since Monday is supplied to Madrid’s community to citizens through pharmacies.

After analyzing the documentation delivered together with the mask and the marking of both the packaging and the mask, the association analyzes in a technical document, to which Europa Press has had access, its adaptation or not to Regulation 2016/425 of the European Union ( EU). Said report has been sent to the Department of Community Industry for its consideration and for them to take the measures they deem appropriate.

According to Maldita, they had been manufactured by the Chinese company Wenzhou Haoshuo Home Textile Co., Ltd, which this May 12 has deleted its official sales page on the Alibaba platform without a trace.

Before removing it, the company used false certificates from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the CE seal, a badge that guarantees that the product meets the requirements of the European Union and is mandatory for all products manufactured anywhere in the world that are going to be marketed there, according to its official website.

The Ministry of Health of the Community of Madrid has recognized a “printing error” on the packaging of the FFP2 masks that have begun to be distributed this Monday in pharmacies for free among citizens. According to sources indicated by Europa Press, the Ministry, “there was a printing error in the packaging of the first samples”, but they have assured that “the labeling is correct” in which “they are arriving in large batches for distribution.”

Another issue that the technical report describes is that CE marking is not accompanied by the four identification digits of the notified body that has carried out the procedure provided for in Annexes VII or VIII of Regulation (EU) 2016/425.

According to Damn this is because it is a certificate issued by the Ente Certificazione Macchine (ECM), which is not one of the bodies authorized to issue CE certificates.

