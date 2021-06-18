The mask will no longer be mandatory outdoors on June 26, and in the car?

Vaccination advances, the pandemic subsides and, little by little, we are seeing how the restrictions with which we have lived for more than a year, to face the expansion of COVID-19 and avoid contagions, are being withdrawn. The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, has just announced that on June 26 the outdoor mask will no longer be mandatory.

For the end of the mandatory outdoor mask to go ahead, it will really have to be proposed at the inter-territorial council next Wednesday. However, everything indicates that this measure will have a great consensus, inasmuch as many autonomous communities have been proposing it for a long time. And, except for surprise, this would be the last weekend in which the mask would be mandatory outdoors.

Remember that the mask has been mandatory outdoors since May 2020. However, What do we know about the use of the mask in the car?

Using the mask outdoors and in the car

While it is true the end of the mandatory outdoor mask paints a completely different picture, the mask will remain mandatory in closed spaces and therefore, in certain circumstances, in the car. We will also have to wait for the publication in the BOE of the corresponding order that establishes the new regulatory framework for the outdoor mask, since there could still be situations in which it is still mandatory.

The first rule that regulated the use of the mask in the car, and established the situations in which it is mandatory to use a mask in the car, was the order SND / 507/2020 published in the BOE on June 6, 2020 and, later, Royal Decree-Law 21/2020, also known as the Royal Decree of “new normality”.

And that will remain the current standard after June 26, 2021, until a new standard is established.

On June 26, 2021, the mask will no longer be mandatory outdoors

Wearing the mask in the car this summer

Chapter II: Prevention and hygiene measures. Article 6. Mandatory use of masks. 1. People six years of age and older are obliged to use masks in the following cases: b) In means of air, sea, bus, or rail transport, as well as in the Complementary public and private passenger transport in vehicles with up to nine seats, including the driver, if the occupants of the tourism vehicles do not live in the same address. In the case of passengers on ships and boats, it will not be necessary to wear masks when they are inside their cabin.

Until a new standard is established and, most likely, throughout the summer, the mask will remain mandatory in these cases:

In public transport, including buses, taxis and VTC, in all those cases in which we travel with more passengers in the car and they do not live in the same address.

As we have been telling you over the last year, we also recommend carrying spare masks in the car, and carrying a mask by hand, even if we travel alone and are not obliged to use it. Consider that there are many situations in driving a car in which the mask will still be necessary. For example, pay at a toll with a manual ticket office, or get out of our car to refuel, if we have to access the gas station to pay.

The mask will continue to be mandatory in the car, in public transport, and when we travel with non-partners

Use the mask correctly in the car

In any case, we do not recommend using the mask in the car if we travel alone and, if it is necessary for us to use it, we must be very careful, use it correctly, and avoid making it annoying, hindering our vision, or reducing our freedom of movement. . In fact, the incorrect use of the mask could be punishable, by article 18 of the General Traffic Regulations:

The driver of a vehicle is obliged to maintain his own freedom of movement, the necessary field of vision and permanent attention to driving, which guarantee his own safety, that of the rest of the occupants of the vehicle and that of the other users of the vehicle. via.

The fine for not wearing a mask in the car

Since the mandatory mask was established, outdoors, in closed places and where the safety distance could not be maintained and in transport, public, and private, such as our car, there has also been the corresponding penalty for not using the mask correctly. And even if the mask is no longer mandatory outdoors on June 26, 2021, not using it when it is mandatory will continue to carry a fine.

Do not use a mask in the car, except in the exceptions already mentioned, will have a fine of up to 100 euros, being considered a minor infraction.