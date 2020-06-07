It is official. The new normality will come with the obligation to wear a mask in many situations of daily life until the government ends the crisis of the covid-19. And, for many men, the definitive incorporation of the mouth mask into their daily routine could be a reason to rethink their relationship with that beard that, before the pandemic, was the norm. At ICON we have compiled existing information – much has been written about pandemic and hair regimen in recent months – to explore different options.

Option 1: shave it

A Toronto hospital employee struggles with his face mask during the 2003 SARS epidemic. Photo: .

Images like the one of this gentleman dealing with his mask and with a voluminous beard that far exceeds the limits of this protection device explain the basis of this dilemma: a bushy beard is impossible to contain in a standard mask, and leaving it exposed can be a source of headaches. In any case, it is convenient to know that the only mask incompatible with the beard is the FFP2, a type of hermetic device that must be in contact with clean and shaved skin and that is the one that is required by the toilets that care for patients with covid-19. Hence, since the start of the pandemic, many health workers decided to shave and spread their gesture on the networks with the hashtag #Yomeafeitoporti. So, if you should not use one of these masks – be careful, they are the ones that the Community of Madrid distributed free of charge to citizens last May – there is no incompatibility between your beard and your hygienic or surgical mask. In any case, it is true that wearing shaved skin is always a guarantee of easy cleaning and maintenance. Especially in summer, when the rise in temperatures multiplies sweat and makes hygiene more difficult. Of course, if you decide to shave it (many men did it when the confinement began), do it by method: trim the longest hair first with an electric machine or scissors, and then insert the blade or the shaver, after applying foam, gel or shaving oil. Here are some extra clues.

Option 2: beard yes, but under control

Trimming the beard down to just a few millimeters – enough to show it, but not to change the proportions of the face – is a very appropriate option especially for all those men who no longer remember how they looked with their shaved faces. With the appropriate length, a few millimeters, the use of the surgical or hygienic mask presents no difficulties, and the visual effect is that of a bearded man. It is the perfect option to be comfortable on the street with a mask and in the video conference without it. Of course, the short beard also requires care: trimming it every few days – here an electric trimmer greatly simplifies things – and cleaning it thoroughly daily. It is best to use a mixed soapy cleaner (for skin and beard), which luckily can already be found without problem in most drugstores and perfumeries. If you use a standard facial cleanser, you run the risk of the skin becoming too dry and the dreaded dandruff of the beard to appear.

Option 3: great beard with great maintenance

If all of the above does not convince you, nothing prevents you from wearing a bushy and bushy beard. The biggest challenge will be the possible discomfort of the mask, especially when adapting it to your lumberjack’s beard. If you manage to master this operation, the only extra recommendation is to be extremely clean and careful, and resist the habit of touching it –a recommendation that can be extended to the face, as the experts explain–: long before the contagion worried us in some studies. They warned about the amount of germs and bacteria that a beard can accumulate if it is not cleaned properly. Luckily, there are plenty of specific beard-friendly products and shampoos, so if you’re particularly meticulous, you can still be bearded as long as the authorities – and temperatures – allow it.

