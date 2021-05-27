The Maserati Ghibli Hybrid becomes “fashionable” in China for the Chinese

One of the basic pillars of the Stellantis strategy is to strengthen your position in China. The defunct PSA Group had a solid position, but with the crisis it has been losing steam. For its part, the only FCA Group firm that shines with its own light is Jeep. Therefore, they still have a lot to do, especially in the premium segment, the most profitable and lucrative of all. And for this they want enhance the image of Maserati, his most exclusive signature.

And what better way to do that than to partner with one of the most successful fashion houses in China. Well that’s what they have done with CANOTWAIT, a urban fashion brand that is sweeping among the population of this country. This is how the Maserati Ghibli Hybrid Love Audacious was born that you can see in the images. What do you think of its design and exterior finish? It may crash, initially, but it is one of the most discreet that we have seen.

This Maserati Ghibli Hybrid has been customized by the Chinese firm CANOTWAIT

From the outset, we are going to tell you where the fashion brand CANOTWAIT. Does the actor, singer and trendsetter William Chan sound familiar to you? Well, he is the one behind this firm and seems to be causing a sensation among young people and the urban fashion industry in the Asian country. One of the most characteristic elements of this Maserati Ghibli Hybrid Love Audacious is the purple tone that dresses her body. But there are more curiosities …

It looks like, this painting is coated with «Digital Aurora» a kind of three layers. It is not seen in the images, but it should add blue touches to the bodywork. Amen that the pink glass flake pigments create a digital effect. Taken together, Maserti explains that this shade is deeply ingrained with luxury and exclusivity. Amen, that is the favorite color of the creator of CANOTWAIT and will end up in the production model.

Maserati Ghibli Hybrid: Electricity reaches the trident, albeit with a trick

Beyond the body, the Maserati Ghibli Hybrid Love Audacious has a few 20-inch Dark Miron alloy wheels. Plus it boasts CANOTWAIT badges inside and out. Regarding the cabin, it seems that it will not receive major changes beyond a Identification plate. All these changes should be enough to capture the attention of customers, although initially its circulation will be very limited.

So much that It is expected that in a month only 8 units will be sold. In any case, the house of the trident has hinted that more units could arrive later, although that will depend on the demand, because cheap, what is said cheap will not be. Ah, will only be available in China, in case you liked it and wanted to get a unit. A shame …

Source – Maserati