The Maserati Bora celebrates its 50th anniversary

It is very likely that the name Bora reminds you of the brother of the Volkswagen Golf IV in saloon format, but the truth is that there was a previous model with the same name, born almost three decades before and, of course, much more exciting than the German sedan .

We are talking about the Maserati Bora, officially presented in 1971, exactly 50 years ago, whose history we want to review to celebrate precisely the five decades of existence of the one that was the predecessor of the Maserati Merak, MC12 and MC20.

This sports car was the first mid-engined model of the Modena firm. Although this arrangement had already been used in competition, with the 1961 Type 63, the Bora was commissioned to debut the configuration in a street car, with the propeller behind the driver and ahead of the rear axle.



Internally called the Type 117, the Bora debuted at the 1971 Geneva Motor Show at the beginning of March, and its design was commissioned to the famous Giorgetto Giugiaro, who at that time was working and leading the Italdesign studio. At that time, Maserati belonged to the French company Citroën.

The result was a two-seater coupe with simple and elegant lines, but certainly with a certain futuristic air. The look is somewhat reminiscent of the iconic wedge-shaped prototypes of that time, thanks to a flat and low front, coupled with a generous glass area. The bodies, by the way, were manufactured at the Officine Padane in Modena, in Italy.

Among the most prominent features we find the retractable headlights, designed in this way to reduce the aerodynamic resistance of the model, disc brakes on all four wheels and independent suspension on both axles (for the first time in a Maserati) with telescopic shock absorbers, for example.

Bringing the model to life was Maserati’s proven 4.7-liter naturally aspirated V8 block, which delivered a generous 310 hp at 6,000 rpm and allowed it to reach a top speed of 280 km / h. The engine was associated with a five-speed manual gearbox and was longitudinally mounted on a subframe installed on the model’s monocoque. Two years later, however, the 4.7 was replaced by a somewhat larger 4.9-liter engine.

At the beginning of its production, in 1972, the high prices of oil (and therefore of fuel) hindered its sales, and the separation of Maserati from Citroën also meant a major setback in terms of the Italian brand’s distribution channels.

In 1978 the model was discontinued, without a successor, and in total only 564 units of the Bora were made, in addition to a very special example, the spectacular Maserati Boomerang, a futuristic wedge-shaped Giugiario prototype based on the Bora.