The Marvels to explore Captain Marvel and Monica Rambeau’s relationship

The last time we saw Monica Rambeau on the Disney + series “Scarlet Witch and Vision,” a Skrull agent was about to take her into space to meet a mysterious “old friend” of her mother. Presumably this is where we’ll meet Monica when she returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe on film. “The Marvels”. This second Captain Marvel film will undoubtedly delve into the new powers that Monica has after the events of the Marvel television series, but there is more to explore, as the actress has advanced Teyonah Parris in a new interview.

Parris will reprise her role as adult Monica with Brie Larson, who returns as Carol Danvers (Captain Marvel), but we will also have the young new star of the series “Ms. Marvel ”, actress Iman Vellani. Balancing the arches of the characters of three different superheroes doesn’t sound exactly easy. However, Parris trusts the director Nia DaCosta, with whom he recently worked on Universal’s “Candyman” reboot.

Parris shared what DaCosta can bring to the MCU, applauding the director’s unique approach.

First of all, I’m a huge fan of her as a person. Then you have her visual eye, very artistic, on how a movie feels to her.

Referring specifically to the arc of his character Monica, he places her at quite a prominent role in the film, and highlights the importance of a black woman like the director Nia DaCosta being in charge of telling the story of a colored superhero like Monica:

With Monica, we have established who she is in ‘WandaVision’, and in ‘The Marvels’ we have the opportunity to understand even more who this woman is. Having a woman of color at the helm to push this story of one of the few African American beings with female superpowers, I think it’s really special.

This film will see the reunion between Carol Danvers and Monica Rambeau. A still child Monica met Carol in the movie “Captain Marvel”, but we do not know more about how that relationship progressed. In “Scarlet Witch and Vision” some indirect reference was made to Captain Marvel, where it seemed that Monica held a certain grudge towards her. We did not know at the time what happened, but this film will clarify more of this question:

Little Monica was in a relationship with Carol Danvers, and we’ll get to see what happens to that relationship, and how or if, they bring that relationship to the present.

This Captain Marvel 2 is scheduled to begin filming next July, ahead of a theatrical release scheduled for the November 11, 2022.

Via information | Variety