The Marvels to establish one of the biggest female superhero teams yet

After the launch of the official calendar of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there were many things to discuss at least from the side of the fans who have been waiting for the films after the constant delays to which various productions were subjected, such as that lived a large part of the film industry. One of them was the appearance of the logo of Fantastic Four no release date.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

On the other hand, something that caught our attention was that the sequel to Captain Marvel – 60% will change its name to be now The marvelsThis is because Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) will not be the only protagonist, but will be accompanied by two more heroines with powers similar to hers. We already met the first one in WandaVision – 95%, Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), although her first appearance was in the first movie of Captain Marvel, but in a much younger version.

The second member of this team of heroines will be Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), who will have her own series on Disney Plus called Ms. Marvel, which is currently in development and we have already seen her in her official costume thanks to some leaked photographs of the set. filming. Now that the second installment of Captain Marvel prepare a powerful female team, this could prove significant for the MCU.

Keep reading: This is how the Marvel Phase 4 premiere schedule remained

According to the reports that have emerged in recent days, these three women will not be the only ones who are part of the team, since it has already been confirmed that the one who will make them see their luck is a villain, whose name is not yet known, and it will be played by English actress Zawe Ashton. There is still a long time to know who will be part of the cast, however, behind the cameras the female presence is just as strong.

The direction will be provided by Nia DaCosta, who recently also directed Little Woods with Tessa Thompson and Lily James, it is worth mentioning that Brie larson He has not stopped praising their work. Also, the script has been written by Megan McDonnell and surely there are many more women in the production. Undoubtedly, The marvels she radiates femininity everywhere and that will be reflected in the final result of the film, hoping that she does not make the mistake of becoming an “anti-man” film.

Continue with: Ms. Marvel is receiving cultural advice to avoid conflicts with the representation of her characters

Maybe Captain Marvel It hasn’t been one of Marvel Studios’ most beloved movies, but this will be a major opportunity. It is believed that she could also establish a meaningful future for the company’s heroines by establishing her first all-female team here, not forgetting that in Avengers: Endgame – 95% already saw a union of heroines, although it was not as such part of a single team.

Finally, The marvels It could open the doors to a new Avengers movie starring pure women, taking into account that Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) will soon arrive in Black Widow and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) in Hawkeye, without forgetting the protagonist of the series She-hulk. As this all begins to unfold, The marvels It will hit theaters on November 11, 2022.