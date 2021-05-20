The Marvels could make the same mistakes as with Spider-man

Ms. Marvel will star in The Marvels, but Marvel Studios must be careful not to repeat the mistakes they made with Spider-Man.

Marvel Studios must make sure they don’t repeat the mistakes they made with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man with Ms. Marvel played by Iman Vellani when the character joins Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel and Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau in The Marvels.

Kamala Khan is set to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe through her own series on Disney +. However, he will later make the leap to the big screen in the 2019 Captain Marvel sequel.

Ms Marvel is a relatively new character in Marvel comics, as she was introduced in 2014, Kamala became an instant hit as the first Muslim-American superhero to star in her own comic book series. Given her popularity, it was only a matter of time to see her in action in the MCU and a few years after it was known that she would make her live-action debut, she is ready to appear in her own series. Plot details about Ms. Marvel are still scant at this time and Marvel Studios has yet to announce an official release date. Despite that, his future is already mapped beyond the Disney + series when he joins the larger universe in The Marvels.

Marvel Studios must be careful not to make the same mistake as with Spider-man

As exciting as it is to see Ms. Marvel teaming up with Captain Marvel and Spectrum, Marvel Studios must be careful not to make Kamala too dependent on her companions in the same way she did Spider-Man. While the MCU version of the wall-crawler is generally popular, it has been highly critical in its films for relying on mentors.

Peter Parker’s relationship with Tony Stark / Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) played a huge role in the overall young hero arc, so much so that even in his independent adventures, the genius and billionaire was still a major factor. Spider-Man’s association with Iron Man has generated negative comments, as the former should be his own hero and not anyone’s mentor. In Far From Home, Mystery also acted as Peter’s mentor and now, he could be teaming up with another mentor, Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) as Spider-Man: No Way Home will narratively connect with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. .

Not because she is younger should she be relegated to a role as a companion to other characters

Just because Kamala is younger, she shouldn’t be relegated to becoming the best-established character companion in the MCU, which is somehow what has happened to Spider-Man. Despite being one of Marvel’s most popular characters, many appreciated that Peter essentially functioned as Tony’s sidekick. Spider-Man: Far From Home even raised the idea that it should be the next Iron Man, which made this problem even worse.

So Ms. Marvel should be a full-fledged character on her own, relying on no mentor and letting her work her way through the franchise without relying on Carol Danvers, Monica, or any other more seasoned hero each of them follows. their movements. That way, it can exist individually in the universe, which can only make it more impressive and easier for younger viewers to identify at the same time.

However, this does not mean that Ms. Marvel should be isolated from the rest of the MCU. Marvel Studios just needs to know when to lean on their future relationships with Captain Marvel and Spectrum on The Marvels and when to let her stand on her own.

Hopefully, the story of her origins in Disney + ‘s Ms. Marvel will be able to firmly establish her as a powerful character in the franchise before seeing her on the big screen.