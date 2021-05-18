The Marvels: Brie Larson thanks Miley Cyrus for helping her bring out her ‘superhuman strength’ – Tomatazos

After it was announced that The marvels would be the official name of the sequel to Captain Marvel – 60%, Brie Larson (Unicorn Shop – 50%, The Room – 94%) began training hard to start filming later this year. And it is that if superhero films are known for something, it is for demanding the maximum effort of the titular actors and their doubles.

In addition to her trainings, the interpreter behind Carol Danvers has decided to publish part of the process on her social networks and recently uploaded a tweet in which she thanked the singer and actress Miley Cyrus for helping her bring out her ‘superhuman strength’ for these trainings (via ComicBook.com).

In his tweet, Larson attached a video showing part of his training and he is seen climbing a high bar and lifting his legs with a heavy chain over them. In the background, the song is heard Midnight sky of Cyrus, so it is understood why he thanked the singer.

Only @MileyCyrus can bring out the superhuman strength needed to complete these workouts.

The video is proof that the combination of Larson and Cyrus produces impressive results, in fact, the singer’s new album seems tailor-made for the heavy workouts of The marvels, so maybe we will see some more videos of the protagonist of Captain Marvel listening to other Cyrus songs as he prepares for the new tape.

Cyrus is not so far removed from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, because in addition to inspiring Larson with his songs, he lent his voice to the Mainframe character in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 – 82% and with Vol. 3 on the horizon, we could see its return.

For his part, Larson will share credits in The marvels with Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan and with Teyonah Parris (The Photograph – 67%, Si la Colonia Hablara – 87%) who plays Monica Rambeau. Khan will join the MCU in the upcoming Disney Plus series, Ms. Marvel, while Parris’ character debuted on the WandaVision series – 95% and undoubtedly managed to win the hearts of the fans.

