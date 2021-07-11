The Marvels: Brie Larson shares her intense training for Captain Marvel sequel

Earlier this year Brie Larson shared on her YouTube channel that she had decided to set up a home gym so she could begin her training for the Captain Marvel sequel – 60% without having to risk it in conventional facilities because the pandemic was still going on ( and still is). Since before the premiere of his first film, which premiered very close to Avengers: Endgame – 95%, had already shown part of their training, but apparently now they want to be much stronger.

Although the actress has accepted that she is not the fittest person, and neither is her metabolism so treacherous, she has commented that the importance of her training for the tapes of Captain Marvel It is critical to your stamina on film set, from agility in your movements to the ability to carry heavy objects without as much risk. Of course, it also helps her to mark her muscles as a true superhero.

A week ago Larson shared an ad in which he said he would have to take a necessary break from his activity on YouTube because he is already back to work, that is, he is in the middle of some productions. Could it be that you are already going to start working on the next movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? That or other projects that you have on the doorstep; But, although he will no longer be so present on the video platform, he continues to share part of his day with his fans on Instagram.

This time he uploaded a video where he is in his gym carrying one side of a bar with three large weight plates; In just a few seconds she showed her strength and that she is ready for whatever the MCU has prepared for Carol Danvers, which, by the way, her logo is embodied in some of her exercise devices.

No foot was injured during the performance.

It is worth mentioning that her coach Jason Walsh has also shared images of the actress’s training emphasizing her perseverance and effort, ensuring that she is proud of her progress. On the other hand, until now not much is known about the plot of Captain Marvel 2, but in the official release schedule of Marvel Studios it was revealed that now its title will be The marvels, since Danvers will not be the only heroine in history.

What has been confirmed so far is that his companions will be Kamala Khan, played by Iman Vellani, and Monica Rambeau, played by Teyonah Parris. As it has begun to be raised since the beginning of 2021, several of the next films will have connections with the original series of Marvel Studios and Disney Plus, but this second installment of Captain Marvel will connect directly with two stories.

One of them is WandaVision – 95%, where Monica obtained her powers thanks to the Hex created by Scarlet Witch, and also showed some resentment against Carol Danvers for a reason that we do not know yet, but it could be because she has not appeared since she said goodbye to her when she was still a girl in the first heroine movie. His second connection will be with Ms. Marvel, a series that stars a new character before bringing him to the MCU. The marvels It will hit screens on November 11, 2022.