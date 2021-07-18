The Marvel Studios team has come together to establish the “rules of the multiverse”

Kevin Feige assures that until now they had everything in mind, but that the multiverse complicates things considerably. Thus the head of Marvel Studios confesses that said new element introduced at the end of the first season of ‘Loki’, is monopolizing all the attention that one would imagine in the corridors of the House of Ideas, and that everyone has put the batteries to make sure things are clear in order to continue building Phase 4 around this new concept for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“The multiverse is emerging in a big way,” Feige said on the D23 Inside Disney podcast. “There is an interconnectivity there that people have already begun to see and suspect, so I had a meeting this morning with the entire Marvel Studios team discussing the multiverse, the rules of the multiverse, and exactly how to meet and live up to that excitement that surrounds it.. Because as with so much with Marvel, that’s something to keep in mind: When Samuel L. Jackson first appeared in a cameo at the end of ‘Iron Man,’ I thought it would be a relatively small group of people who they would get excited about it, and then try to show a wider audience what that meant and who Nick Fury was, but almost instantly everyone’s imagination was ignited“.

Pulling the slate

Feige has also recognized that there is something else to take into account: the convolutedness of this new path that has caused Marvel Studios to they are thinking of changing even the way they work. And it is that according to this filmmaker, in the factory a white board has never been needed to track continuity within the UCM, but with the multiverse now at stake, they may need a. “We used to not need [una pizarra] because really it was all in our collective imagination in the studio, But just before the pandemic, we started to say, ‘you know, maybe we need a big blackboard’ and then we all had to lock ourselves at home “, so there was no time to get into a conspiracy mode, but if things look as crazy as has been suggested so far … It is going to be necessary to pull the blackboard but even at home!