The Marvel Armor Wars series will allow you to get to know War Machine better

One of the surprises that last December’s Disney Investor Day left us was the news that Don Cheadle will star in his own television series on Disney + with “Armor Wars”. This arc from the comics exists in the comics, but starring Tony Stark. In his place we will have James ‘Jim’ Rhodes, who must face what happens when Tony Stark’s technology falls into the wrong hands.

Last February, the actor advanced a start of filming for the series for April, but this obviously has not been fulfilled, since such a close start of production seemed very strange at that time. We still do not have a clear start date for filming, and even less for filming, but Cheadle has spoken again about the Marvel series.

During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly to promote the new movie “Space Jam: A New Legacy”, Don Cheadle announced that this series will allow you to delve into your character in a whole new way, to get to know it better:

What is incredible is that what is to come is a completely different level. It will be your first chance to really see who you are and what motivates you.

At the moment, the series is a great unknown. In fact, the writing phase of the scripts began in theory last March, so it has transpired very little. Cheadle did comment that they were working on connecting what happens in the comics with what happens in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Via information | Entertainment Weekly

