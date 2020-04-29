“The brothers are united,

because that is the first law.

at any time,

because if they fight between them,

they are devoured from outside “

so it begins the inclusive language version of El Gaucho Martín Fierro, the poem created by José Hernández in 1872, which Darío Sztajnszrajber wrote on the pizzarón in the program We continue educating, that Canal Encuentro is broadcast in order to cope with the cessation of classes due to the quarantine in schools that has been in force since March 16 to slow the advance of the coronavirus.

The inclusive language version of Martín Fierro It was not overlooked and immediately on social networks he found voices for and against. One of the first to demonstrate was the actor Ivo Cutzarida, who repeatedly showed himself as a fervent reader of the poem and even went to read it to the prisoners.

“What sadness it gave me to see our most important literary work stained in this way, our misrepresented Spanish language, which disrespects José Hernández and all the Creole and Gaucho culture”, wrote the former heartthrob on his Twitter account.

“José Hernández” even became a trend on the social network. “Completely misplaced. Disrespecting an emblem of our national tradition such as Martín Fierro putting prose in inclusive language shows that progressivism is nothing more than a liberal and colonizing ideology “,” They did shit everything … Every day more unhappy “,” For this, Argentines maintain a public television channel “,” I have nothing against inclusive language, but Martín Fierro? “Were some of the comments that opposed what was shown in the program aimed at school students Secondary schools that are broadcast from Monday to Friday from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

But Not all were critical and on social networks Sztajnszrajber also received messages of support: “I love those who mourn José Hernández here because of the inclusive language when half, surely, did not read Martín Fierro and the other half did not read anything in his life”, “The teacher of We continue to educate from the Encuentro Channel wrote the verses of the Martín Fierro in inclusive language. What they are so horrified by “, tremendous class of linguistics and inclusive language. I invite you to see it and remember, if you do not want to use it you are not obligated, but be tolerant of those who do. By the way, you read yourself a little to Saussure. “

We continue educating It is the program presented by the Ministry of Health after the suspension of classes was decreed throughout the national territory and Its main objective is to provide continuity in the teaching of schoolchildren.

The project includes special digital platforms to learn the contents of the primary and secondary school and programs that are broadcast by Tv Pública, Encuentro, Paka Paka, DeporTV, Radio Nacional and Cont.ar for boys of all ages.