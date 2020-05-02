This Mars Gaming MMAX mouse only weighs 69 grams thanks to its mesh design and also includes RGB lighting.

A very light gaming mouse, but extremely light? So is the Mars Gaming MMAX, a mouse that thanks to its grid design allows to lighten it up to only 69 grams.

It is the opposite of what some gamers are looking for, a heavier mouse or with a weight system to adjust the force you make when moving. If you are one of the people who rewards that the mouse is as light as possible, this is a very good opportunity because it is available on Amazon for € 26.90.

This Mars Gaming MMAX has a resolution of up to 12,400 DPI for those looking for a very fast mouse. You can control the speed by pressing the central button.

There is no denying the resemblance to the XTRFY M4 mouse, it even maintains one of its most visible features, the RGB lighting system that surrounds it. In this case RGB lighting on the Mars Gaming MMAX is at the bottom and it has effects that can be customized directly in the Mars Gaming program.

It includes Huano mechanical switches and allows you to program its 7 buttons for each game or application.

This mouse is available from Amazon for only € 26.90 in black. There is also a pink version and a white version with the same characteristics.

