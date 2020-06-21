« El Marro », leader of the Santa Rosa de Lima cartel sends a message to the López Obrador government (Damián Rodríguez / Twitter: @CODIGO_NEGROMX)

Through a video circulating on social networks, José Antonio Yépez Ortiz, alias “El Marro”, leader of the Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel, sent an intimidating message addressed to the “government”, and also to his criminal rival Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes , « El Mencho ».

« This is a message p * cough, for you from fucking government culer *, I am going to be brief eyelets, prick p * cough. Here they came to have a good time v * rga again, sons of their motherf * ck, with all the people here, damn c * leros, this time even my mother f * cks, nothing happens children of their f * ck Mother, it is good for you to do everything, « is heard on the recording.

ANDThis Saturday in the municipality of Celaya, in Guanajuato, road blockades and attacks on businesses were registered as a result of an operation with which authorities arrested 26 people, allegedly members of the Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel, including the mother of the criminal leader of the criminal group.

In Celaya there were fires of cars, trailers, public transport trucks and local businesses (Photo: Twitter @IrvingPineda)

« It was worth it to them to have all the people crying there, and to put the damn audio spots of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel and that their motherfucker, It is for this reason that I write to you because of the past of v * rga, because they do not come to do their job, they just come from fucking thieves, sons of their motherfucker, and to scrub people here who are pure Jalisco Cartel. New generation.

But nothing else I want to let you know, sons of your fucking mother, to fuck your mother, that you and that fucking old gonorrillo son of your fucking mother, to go to the *** motherfucker , here fear I do not have children from your mother * s, and I tell you right now, the children of your mother * s are going to put on weight, and here I am giving you faces * cough, nor do I I don’t even hide your mother * f * ck so they can see what a fart you * cough, I don’t take care of hiding from blowjobs and less from you from your mother * mother’s * sonsAfter all, everything is temporary, you and me are going to be burdened by the v * rga, no ‘more than some sooner than others « , warns » El Marro « .

The government secretary, Luis Ernesto Ayala Torres reported that same day that « federal forces, in coordination with local authorities, carried out searches at points probably related to organized crime in the Laja Bajío area. »

Alleged members of criminal gangs burned vehicles and blocked roads, this Saturday in the city of Celaya, in the state of Guanajuato (Mexico). .

(Str /)

He alerted all authorities to the situation, to « prevent and respond to possible reactions. » A furniture store, located on Adolfo López Mateos Boulevard, and a vulcanizer in the Ejidal neighborhood, were attacked.

The Secretariat of Citizen Security of Celaya reported that the fire department works to put out « several vehicle fires in different parts of the municipality. »

« The situation is already under control, although citizens are asked to take precautions and use alternative routes, » he said at 6:45. in the afternoon of this Saturday.

Authorities detained at least 26 alleged collaborators of the Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel in Celaya (Photo: Twitter @alvacdev)

Yépez Ortiz continues: “And I hope his mother hears them so they know, the p * coughs that fell on him, as they are from the past of v * rga with the p * coughing people, but we are going to do one thing for them ch * nguen his mother c * leros, you and those sons of your motherfucker, because nothing else comes with the interest of supporting those children of your motherfucker motherfucker.

But one thing if I tell you, here we are still going to haul culeros and even if it costs me what, to work for some gentlemen from the border or some fucking gentlemen from Sinaloa, but here sons of your motherfucker I must first serve any of the lords, but I’m not going to let those sons of your mother fuck, butt boys, so that they know asses, I’m not afraid of you or I’ve already checked them three times, Send me a fucking little square like the one they sent to Tenerife, so they can see how I grabbed them with their backs, they fucking montoneros sons of their mother *, you hear the alleged leader of the Santa Rosa Cartel from Lima.

The recording was broadcast on Twitter very early this Sunday, after the violent day in Celaya the day before. At the 26 people arrested, between men and women, various firearms, ammunition and vehicles were secured to them, according to the report of the Guanajuato Secretariat of Public Security.

PHOTO: DIEGO COSTA / CUARTOSCURO (Special Photographer /)

Moments after the arrests, alleged members of the CSRL reacted violently in with damage and riots throughout the entity, « In an attempt to distract the authorities, » according to the secretary’s information.

More than 30 reports of attacks were attended by the authorities within the Laja-Bajío region and other municipalities in the south of the state, among which Salvatierra stands out, and from the northeast, San Luis de la Paz and San José Iturbide.

The assailants stormed the city to burn vehicles with the aim of blocking avenues and roads., in addition to setting fire to various local businesses. They also tried to set fire to a gas station located in the center of Celaya.

PHOTO: ESPECIAL / CUARTOSCURO (Special Photographer /)

In the video, the alleged leader of the criminal group says that he has already sent an audio to « his people », but the recording is directed at the government, since he humiliated his family, and warns that it will be « a stone in the shoe. »

« In the early morning I sent an audio, there for all the people, for the bandita, but this is for you damn past government of v * rga rateros culeros, they humiliated and did what they wanted with the family.

But pa’que su su madre, p * tos, and I’m going to be a stone in your p * tos shoe, I am going to cut your mother off there are going to be fuckers, you fucking sold c * leros, you sell countries sons of your mother * damn, you fucking bullshit, they go to hell shit corrupt sons of your p * Your mother is what I want to tell you, just your mother’s sons.

PHOTO: DIEGO COSTA / CUARTOSCURO (Special Photographer /)

And don’t think that because they took my mother, you * coughs, and now they put that narco financial operator and that cartel, sons of your * mother *, Damn charges like they know how to do shit, but fuck their mother shit, for her and for all my people I’m going to lay eggs on the damn thing. ”

Finally, he sends a message to his criminal rival « El Mencho », whom he calls « old gonorriento » and again warns that « they do not scare him away. »

« Do not think that I am frightened by motherfuckers, go to hell * you and your motherfucker, you old gonorriento c * lero, who does not even face the ball of fucking dogsYes, that, on the other hand, you and your fucking bastards, fuck your fucking mother, « concludes the man, visibly angry and carrying a long gun.

Information in development