The markets at 11am

We start the analysis with global markets:

Hong Kong Tech Stocks Down 4.57%. US Stock Futures Down 0.24%. US and European Inflation-Linked Bond Yields Hit Record Lows

By Carolyn Cohn and Alun John

LONDON / HONG KONG, July 27 (.) – Asian stocks hit their lowest level so far this year on Tuesday after a third straight session of selling at Chinese internet giants, and real bond yields hit record lows before a Federal Reserve policy meeting.

Hong Kong’s benchmark index fell 4.57%, its third day of declines, and the Hang Seng Tech Index fell 8.69% to its lowest since its inception in July 2020. It has fallen by around 17 % in three days and has lost 44% since its February high.

Among the big declines were Meituan and Alibaba, whose shares fell 16.1% and 5.5% respectively. Both fell for the third day in a row, as investors expect that the food distribution branches of companies will be affected by the new regulation that guarantees workers a wage above the minimum.

Chinese blueechips fell 3.53%, also reaching 2021 lows, thanks to regulatory measures in the education and real estate sectors.

“The market seems unsure whether there will be any further policy changes for fintechs, social media platforms, delivery platforms and trucking platforms,” ​​said Iris Pang, chief economist for Greater China at ING.

“Each has its own situation and faces different regulatory actions, so the market is looking for ‘which technology subsector will be next?”

MSCI’s broader index of Asia-Pacific stocks outside of Japan fell 2.2% to its lowest level since the end of December, after falling 2.45% the day before.

However, the Japanese Nikkei was up 0.49% and Australian shares were up 0.5%.

Asian weakness weighed on European equities, which fell 0.92%, away from recent record highs. The British FTSE 100 was down 1.23%. World stocks fell 0.35%.

S&P 500 futures fell 0.24% after all three major US stock indices closed Monday at record highs for the second consecutive session, on the back of optimism from this week’s tech results.

Alphabet Inc, Apple Inc and Microsoft Corp will publish their quarterly results late on Tuesday, and those of Amazon.com Inc. will do so by the end of the week.

Additionally, the Federal Reserve will begin its two-day meeting on Tuesday, and investors will discuss President Jerome Powell’s statement and press conference on Wednesday.

They will be watching how the central bank will balance the rapid rise in prices with the complication of rising coronavirus infections.

“Although we expect the Federal Reserve to be tougher than expected … the negative impact on the equity market should be quite moderate as easy monetary policy is there for quite some time,” said Sebastien Galy, senior macro strategist at Nordea Asset Management.

Real, or inflation-adjusted, yields on bonds in the United States and Europe have fallen to record lows and on Tuesday, the yield on 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) reached -1.147%, 4 basis points less on the day. German inflation-linked bond yields also amplified their recent declines, hitting a new low around -1.747%.

ING Bank strategist Antoine Bouvet said the drop in real yields could be explained by poor market liquidity and strong bond purchases by central banks.

“Of course, there are macroeconomic concerns, and the growth acceleration phase of this cycle appears to be over, but this does not justify rates being where they are,” he said.

Yields on benchmark 10-year US Treasuries fell one basis point and German 10-year bunds fell 2.6 basis points, close to a 5½-month low set on Monday.

The dollar rose 0.18% against a basket of currencies and the euro fell 0.2% against the dollar. The dollar also fell 0.2% against the yen.

US crude fell 0.45% to $ 71.60 a barrel amid concerns about rising COVID-19 cases around the world, which could affect demand.

Gold was stable at $ 1,798.86 an ounce.

Bitcoin was trading around $ 37,100, up from a Monday high of $ 40,581, after Amazon.com narrowly denied a weekend news story that it was preparing to accept cryptocurrency.

(Additional reporting by Sujata Rao and Dhara Ranasinghe in London; edited by Lincoln Feast, Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Sam Holmes) Translate serenitymarkets.com

Now let’s move on to the analysis of European stock markets:

Prosus slips to the bottom of the STOXX 600Reckitt experiences its worst day since March 2020LVMH rises a bit after its good results

By Sruthi Shankar

July 27 (.) – European equities lost more ground on Tuesday, as sharp falls in Chinese equities and Reckitt Benckiser’s warning on margins offset a series of strong updates to company results, including potency. LVMH fashion.

The pan-European STOXX index fell 0.9% in its second straight session of losses, with automakers and retailers falling the most.

Concern over tighter regulation of the Chinese tech sector this week drove the sell-off of world markets, despite optimism about the earnings season in the United States and Europe.

Dutch company Prosus, which has a stake in Chinese tech giant Tencent, plunged 8.6%, hitting new lows since May 2020, after Chinese stocks plunged to multi-month lows.

Lysol’s maker Reckitt plunged 7.1% and headed for its worst day since March 2020, after it warned of rising cost margins and posted disappointing sales growth in the second. trimester.

“Inflationary comments from a global powerhouse like Reckitt have shaken UK markets,” said Keith Temperton, a sales trader at Forte Securities. “There are some negative comments from the headlines they report, but other than that, it’s that kind of calm before America wakes up.”

The STOXX 600 recovered most of its losses on Monday and closed just below all-time highs as Wall Street indices hit new highs ahead of the results of large tech stocks.

In Europe, of a third of the STOXX 600 companies that have submitted their reports so far, 64% have exceeded profit estimates, according to data from Refinitiv IBES. In a normal quarter, 51% exceed estimates.

LVMH rose after the world’s largest luxury goods group posted higher revenues and profits, driven by increased sales of fashion lines and bags from Dior, Fendi and Louis Vuitton.

Its peers Kering and Moncler, which are expected to present their results after the markets close on Tuesday, fell amid the overall market sell-off.

French software company Dassault Systemes rose 4% after raising its forecast for 2021 thanks to strong business momentum.

Global recruiting group Randstad and Swiss computer equipment maker Logitech fell despite posting better-than-expected quarterly earnings.

(Information from Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; edited by Sriraj Kalluvila) Translate serenitymarkets.com