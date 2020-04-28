The Fed has lowered its rate to almost zero, so the usual speculations will be set aside in the next monetary policy decision.

..- The Federal Reserve, the central bank of the United States, will hold its monetary policy meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday after lowering rates to almost zero and launching multiple initiatives to support the economy in times of the new coronavirus pandemic.

But the usual speculations about the rise or fall of interest rates are left aside this time: the Fed’s benchmark rates are close to zero, and will not move soon, while the agency does everything it is doing. your reach to avoid falling into negative terrain.

“This will last for several years,” thinks Michael Feroli, chief economist at JP Morgan, for whom the virtual meeting of the Fed’s Monetary Policy Committee (FOMC) might not bring news.

So the market will be more attentive to the organism’s perspectives on the United States economy, hit like the whole planet by the crisis of the new coronavirus.

“Things deteriorated rapidly” and “the prospects for a revival are uncertain,” Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton, noted in statements to .. “There is a greater degradation of economic forecasts,” he said.

“I think they will say:‘ The economy is degrading at a crazy speed and the prospects are very uncertain, “Feroli summarized on his side.

For this expert, the members of the FOMC may not venture “to take a firm position on the economic prospects, partly conditioned by elements of public health beyond their control.”

The last meeting of the FOMC was in mid-March, a Sunday, urgently ahead of the advance of the virus and its economic effects.

Since then, more than 26 million people have applied for unemployment benefits in the United States, where more than 50,000 people lost their lives to this virus.

Variety of measures

In two months, the Fed launched an avalanche of traditional and novel measures to try to reassure markets and give businesses and households oxygen.

“I think they will say that they have taken a wide variety of measures and are ready to take all the necessary measures as long as necessary, that is, until the economy straightens up,” summarized economist Joel Naroff.

After injecting billions of dollars in liquidity into the market, after having resumed the massive purchases of bonds, the institution took care of providing bank loans to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). It even created its own support program for SMEs and local communities.

“There are many questions about the various programs announced by the Fed, some of which have not yet started, such as the purchase of local government bonds,” said David Wessel, an expert on monetary policy at the Brookings Institution.

The Fed lowered its guideline rates twice in two weeks in early March, going from a range of 1.50-1.75% to 0-0.25%.

The United States’ GDP could drop 5.9% this year, according to the International Monetary Fund.