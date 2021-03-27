The market value of Hirving Lozano rises like foam

New maximum value

The Italian Serie A received a new update by Transfermarkt where the young footballers of the Italian football raised their hands becoming the big winners of market value. One of them is neither more nor less than Hirving Lozano. The Mexican forward has shown outstanding performance in his second year with SSC Napoli and this has affected his market value for the better.

New all-time high

The meteoric rise of ‘Chucky’ began in 2017 with his signing for PSV. The European adventure began with a market value of 10 million euros and his foray into Dutch football fell like a glove for the Mexican winger. Two years in the Eredivisie were enough for him to quadruple his value reaching a figure of 40 million euros, his maximum up to that moment.

With his transfer to Napoli it seemed that Hirving’s value would continue to rise, however his first year in Italy was not the desired one, falling in 2020 to 28 million Euros, however, Lozano overcame this adversity and has exploded its full potential this season.

This year Hirving has participated in 33 of 40 possible matches in the team led by Gennaro Iván Gattuso, delivering good dividends, since he has accumulated a total of 13 goals and 4 assists in this period, which has been reflected in his market value, which it has been increased on 3 consecutive occasions during this season to reach its new maximum value of 45 million Euros.

Hirving Lozano most leader: the most valuable Mexican players

21. Carlos Salcedo – Tigres – Market value: € 5 million

& copy imago images

Data updated on March 23, 2021

20. Jesús Gallardo – Monterrey – Market value: € 5 M

& copy imago images

19. Johan Vásquez – Pumas UNAM – Market value: € 5 M

& copy imago images

18. Víctor Guzmán – Pachuca – Market value: € 6 M

& copy imago images

17. Luis Romo – Cruz Azul – Market value: € 6 million

& copy imago images

16. César Montes – Monterrey – Market value: € 6 million

& copy imago images

15. Erick Aguirre – Pachuca – Market value: € 6 M

& copy imago images

14. Néstor Araújo – Celta de Vigo – Market value: € 7 million

& copy imago images

13. Orbelín Pineda – Cruz Azul – Market value: € 7 M

& copy imago images

12. Carlos Rodríguez – Monterrey – Market value: € 7.5 M

& copy imago images

11. Roberto Alvarado – Cruz Azul – Market value: € 7.5 M

& copy imago images

10. Diego Lainez – Real Betis – Market value: € 7.5 M

& copy imago images

9. Héctor Herrera – Atlético de Madrid – Market value: € 8 million

& copy imago images

8. Alan Pulido – Kansas City – Market value: € 9 million

& copy Sporting Kansas City

7. Rodolfo Pizarro – Inter Miami – Market value: € 10 million

& copy Inter Miami CF

6. José Juan Macías – Guadalajara – Market value: € 10 million

& copy imago images

5. Edson Álvarez – Ajax – Market value: € 12 M

& copy imago images

4. Carlos Vela – Los Ángeles FC – Market value: € 15 M

& copy imago images

15 million euros

3. Jesús Corona – Porto – Market value: € 30 M

& copy imago images

2. Raúl Jiménez – Wolverhampton – Market value: € 35 M

& copy imago images

1. Hirving Lozano – Naples – Market value: € 45 M

& copy imago images

Among the big winners of Serie A

With the new update of Serie A, Lozano established himself as one of the great winners in terms of market value, being the second Latin American footballer who won the most value, only behind Argentine Cristian Romero.

In addition, with this new market value, it consolidates even more as the Mexican with the highest value in the world, maintaining a difference of 10 million euros with Raúl Jiménez who occupies the second place.

Chiesa, Hirving Lozano: most revalued players in Serie A

26 Rodrigo de Paul – Udinese: +3 to 38 M €

& copy imago images

March 2021 data

25 Rick Karsdorp – Rome: +4 to 10 M €

& copy imago images

24 Bremer – Torino: +4 to 10 M €

& copy imago images

23 Borja Mayoral – Rome: +4 to 14 M €

& copy imago images

22 Berat Djimsiti – Atalanta: +4 to 22 M €

& copy TM / imago images

21 Luis Muriel – Atalanta: +4 to 26 M €

& copy TM / imago images

20 Marcelo Brozovic – Inter: +4 to 40 M €

& copy imago images

19 Dennis Man – Parma: +4.5 to 11 M €

& copy imago images

18 Pierre Kalulu – Milan: +5 to 7 M €

& copy imago images

17 Antonin Barak – Verona: +5 to 14 M €

& copy Imago / TM

16 Gonzalo Villar – Rome: +5 to 15 M €

& copy imago images

15 Matteo Pessina – Atalanta: +5 to 20 M €

& copy imago images

14 Manuel Lazzari – Lazio: +5 to 23 M €

& copy imago images

13 Gianluca Mancini – Rome: +5 to 30 M €

& copy imago images

12 Jordan Veretout – Rome: +5 to 35 M €

& copy imago images

11 Alessandro Bastoni – Inter: +5 to 55 M €

& copy imago images

10 Milan Skriniar – Inter: +5 to 55 M €

& copy imago images

9 Nicoló Barella – Inter: +5 to 60 M €

& copy imago images

8 Piotr Zielinski – Naples: +6 to 46 M €

& copy imago images

7 Davide Calabria – Milan: +7 to 25 M €

& copy imago images

6 Robin Gosens – Atalanta: +7 to 35 M €

& copy imago images

5 Hirving Lozano – Naples: +7 to 45 M €

& copy imago images

4 Dusan Vlahovic – Fiorentina: +9 to 25 M €

& copy imago images

3 Cristian Romero – Atalanta: +10 to 25 M €

& copy imago images

2 Franck Kessié – Milan: +10 to 50 M €

& copy imago images

1 Federico Chiesa – Juventus: +12 to 60 M €

& copy imago images

Homepage