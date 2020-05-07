Related news

The race for control of BME enters its final stretch. However, it was not the “marathon” that his CEO was expecting. There has not even been a sprint because the Six Group Swiss have been left alone in their struggle. Now, the market is thrown into his arms with an almost unanimous recommendation to adhere to its takeover.

The trickling quarterly reports that the mutual funds that until a few weeks ago they had BME shares in his wallet he gave the first clues. And it is that most of them announced in these documents the sale of this position. In a market plagued by volatility and crashes, they haven’t even waited to make sure the price of the takeover bid, but they have been launching to undo portfolio taking advantage of price peaks to allocate capital to securities with more potential.

The consummation came this Wednesday, May 6, the last day that any eventual competitor to Six Group could have launched a counter-offer for BME. The session ended without incident and the market already discounted it, as the Spanish company’s shares barely fluctuated 0.3% between intraday highs and lows. And the latter have not gone beyond matching 32.98 euros that the Swiss will eventually disburse.

No reason for prudence

The bulk of the managers and analysts who at the beginning of the period of acceptance of the takeover bid – which started on March 30 and will last until May 11 – opted for prudence not to rule out last minute surprises, now they opt to accept Six’s offer. In this sense, the seven reviews of investment advice that BME has received in the last two months have been downward in price, recommendation or both factors.

A price target of 32.67 euros per share, almost 1% below the amount that Six has put on the table is the result of this gradual loss of confidence in a rival for the Swiss. It should be remembered here that Euronext, which was the great hope of the market in this regard, announced that it was renouncing any operation by BME on the first day of the acceptance period set by the Helvetians. And that at the end of last year he came to consider it very seriously.

Among the first to throw in the towel in this expectation of a more generous bidder than the owners of the Zurich Stock Exchange, the managers of Bestinver. In their traditional quarterly investment report they explained that they abandoned their position in BME “since the Chances of a higher offer have been reduced”

Some of the funds where BME had a greater weight in the portfolio just a few months ago and in which the position has been fully liquidated are EDM Investment and Investment Radar. Others, especially several focused on the periodic collection of dividends have endured to receive the payment which will be effective on the 8th of this month of May. However, they have already passed sentence.

The blow to the dividend

This is the case of Bankia Dividend Spain, whose managers explain in their latest communications to the supervisor that “it has been decided to go to the takeover bid launched by Six”. A decision that is understood by the choice of the Swiss appreciably cut shareholder remuneration policies up to now maintained by the Spanish company, whose managers have always boasted of being among the most generous in the Spanish stock market and in the sector, with a ‘pay-out’ of close to 90% of society’s profit.

Bankinter analysts indicated in their analysis of BME’s first quarter accounts that they reiterated their “recommendation to go to the takeover bid.” In addition to noting the generosity of the offer with respect to the pre-listing price, they underscore the favorable assessment and commitment of their own board of directors to back the offer. All without forgetting that the 32.98 euros per share offered represent a price “much higher” than the 25 euros per title they marked when the bid arrives.

Bankers on the board

The director of analysis of Income 4Natalia Aguirre was forceful in her latest report on value: “Go to the takeover bid.” A recommendation that was not shocking when three days before the president of the investment bank, Juan Carlos Ureta, had committed himself as an independent director of BME to support the offer from Six.

Something very similar is what is understood to have happened in recent weeks with clients and advisers of Banca March, which has two directors at BME through its investment arm, Corporación Financiera Alba. The latter confirmed on Wednesday that it adhered to the offer of the Swiss. However, since its entry in May 2014, the sale will report capital gains of 12 million euros to the firm, as announced to the CNMV.

With all these recommendations to go to the takeover bid, the unknown is in what will be the movement of some opportunists last minute that, like JP Morgan, have just released positions in BME in full opa. However, they have the key to the future of the Spanish listed small shareholders that bring together around 65% of your capital.

Six has explained that has no intention of proceeding with the stock market exclusion of BME as long as a minimum of 5% of the capital is kept out of its control among investors who individually do not exceed 3% of the shareholding. However, the drops in volumes of the official platforms and the threat of the ‘Tobin tax’ do not seem a very promising future for the company’s immediate listing as a satellite of the Swiss group.

Extend deadlines

For now, with no margin for the arrival of competitors, the time to make a decision is open until May 11. At most, five days after Six Group will have to account for success or failure of your bid, conditioned on a minimum acceptance of 50% plus one of the BME shares.

Although several brokers point out that in these operations “The most common thing is that nothing is resolved until the last moment of the last day”, the Swiss still have the trick of being able to extend the period of accessions. And, at the moment, they have only consumed 43 days out of the 70 that maximum Spanish law marks for these operations. However, any decision in this regard would have to arrive no later than Friday, May 8.

Even if this happened, the market rules out that this new margin could encourage some laggard to jump into the arena and present a last minute counter offer. In fact, analysts work as the first scenario with the thesis that Six will get ample support for its offer. An achievement to which the warnings of less dividend in sight and the possibility of being trapped in an extremely illiquid listed would also have contributed significantly.

