Long ago, speculators had been anticipating that this moment would come for the main cryptocurrency worldwide. The new bitcoin halving It was announced for the first days of May. And like the most exact prophecy, the rules of the market have completely changed on these dates. But what is this movement about and how does it affect you if you want to buy Bitcoins?

Indeed, a few days ago, the 630,000 block of Bitcoin was mined, which means the start of the process of activating the third halving planned in this network. In practice, this means that the rewards miners receive per block are cut in half. They go from 12.5 Bitcoins before to 6.25 Bitcoins current and that will govern for a time.

Experts announced that the last two blocks of the Bitcoin network were mined by F2Ppool and Antpool respectively. The difference in seconds between the two acquisitions was practically non-existent. And with it, a new era was opened for this virtual currency. A new era that many predict with a drop in its value, in a market in a tailspin due to the current situation.

May 11, day of Bitcoin’s third halving

Official records indicate that this key point in the development of Bitcoin was reached in the early hours of May 11. And, although it is not the first time that a Bitcoin halving has occurred, never before have so many millions of people been aware of it. In fact, this is already the third time that miner rewards have been reduced since 2009, when this cryptocurrency appeared.

The previous two occasions took place in November 2012, with the participation of Slushpool, and in July 2016, when F2Pool was already involved in it. Now, the next bitcoin halving is estimated at the end of February 2024. Of course, this prediction could be modified in the future.

In the hours before this long-awaited outcome, the price of Bitcoin offered some volatility. The last 60 blocks prior to the reduction of rewards revealed very changing prices. Of course, always within the range of $ 8,500 to $ 9,500 in those approximate 24 hours that the event lasted.

During this trance generated by Bitcoin’s new halving, the block production delay time was 7.5 to 8.5 minutes per block. But after halving, the average wait in block production became 11 minutes for each of them. It stayed that way for the 12 hours that followed the new rewards.

In light of events, the network can be said to have experienced a decrease in the hash rate. At least, this is indicated by the longer block production times after halving.

Moderate optimism after halving

According to Bitcoins’ difficulty estimates, the pace of the network right now is 53 blocks ahead of schedule. One of the possible causes of this is that the miners have boosted the production of blocks in the 24 hours foreseen to reduce the rewards. Specialists believe that next week will be key to adjusting block production times, which could tend to rise as miners adjust their operations.

On the other hand, there has been what we could call a “slight increase in transaction fees”. This is to subsidize the entry of new miners with the updated rewards. In this context, transaction fees doubled. They went from half a fraction of Bitcoin to more than one Bitcoin, averaging 1,959 transactions per block. And later they returned to the original value.

If during the 50 blocks prior to the new Bitcoin halving those rate increases had been revealed, it only took the next 20 blocks to get everything back to normal. Since then, the rates have remained stable, without major changes.

It should also be noted that, prior to this reduction, the miners’ income from tariffs represented a small portion of their profits. But as rewards went down, the percentage represented by fees increased considerably. Just 12 hours after halving, revenue rates began to drop, but remained at around 10% per block, higher than previous figures.

2024, the year of the next halving

As we said before, it is very likely that in the first half of 2024 we will witness a phenomenon similar to this one. At that time, the reward for miners will become 3,125 Bitcoins, again half as before. This event was calculated, until recently, for the months of March to June 2024. However, the current assumptions put it forward at the end of February of that year.

