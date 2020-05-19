On Monday the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) announced its decision to lift the ban on increasing short positions from this Tuesday on actions of the Spanish parquet. This decision that was made to curb panic and investor speculation as a consequence of the coronavirus, is expected to be received with hope by the market.

Along with Spain, supervisors from five other eurozone countries have joined this decision and announced the end of the ban on bearish positions. These are France, Belgium, Austria, Greece and Italy. However, the CNMV recalled that the new threshold of 0.1% of share capital set by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) is still in force for the purpose of notifying the body of short positions.

Sergio Avila, an analyst at IG Markets, points out that “it is likely that many companies that are more affected in their business by this coronavirus crisis may be more affected by an increase in sales due to short positions, although it is true that negative investor sentiment has relaxed and there is more hope in the measures of the central banks ».

For their part, Investing.com analystsThey highlight that «the CNMV’s decision will be well received by investors, since this type of transaction represents an important part of the negotiations in the stock markets. Even if we must be prudent, after two months of prohibition it will be interesting to see the movements in the markets starting tomorrow, Tuesday ».

Financial sector

One of the sectors that investors will be most attentive to is the financial sector. »The sector that more ballots have to see bearish pressure is the financial sector, particularly the banking sector, among which the three largest (Banco Santander, BBVA and CaixaBank) stand out for having greater exposure. It is the weakest sector right now in the Spanish stock market, “adds Ávila.

On the other hand, the tourism sector It also remains one of the most affected by the pandemic, with companies such as IAG, Meliá and Amadeus showing great volatility. “Other cyclical sectors such as those related to tourism may also be in the focus of bears (airlines such as IAG, derived from tourism like Amadeus, or hotels like Meliá), as well as industrial and real estate companies, which can also be indirectly pressured “, highlights Ávila.