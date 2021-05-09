The Market profile shows a hole in the SP 500 below 4130. That is the place of the stops.

Today we have seen an analyst who with good reason is warning that the market profile has a hole in the SP 500 and in some bank paper we have already seen the occasional notice.

Take a look at the following graphic that I just took with prorealtime:

A hole is visible in the place of the huge arrow. It went through that level with very little volume. So the logical thing would be that if the SP 500 has closures below 4110 giving some filter it will fall at full speed towards the 3980-400 zone.

If the strong hands that are fearful have put the stop somewhere, of course it would have to be there. Let’s consider that hole as the danger zone.