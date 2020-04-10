He coronavirus has punctured the soccer bubble. In recent years, the king of sports has experienced a period of bonanza featuring billionaire transfers and exorbitant wages, but the slowdown caused by the pandemic has blown everything up. Now the teams are turning to the state to pay payrolls and the price of the footballers has been devalued.

Because the enormous economic losses caused by the coronavirus (It would be worse if it is finally not playable in the summer) They are going to end the mega-operations planned for the next transfer window. Liquidity is now scarce in the teams that, like Barça, depended on short-term income to balance the balance, and all this has resulted in the value of the teams also falling.

The specialized website Transfermarkt has reacted to the pandemic with a global devaluation of the majority of soccer players. That is, the players are no longer worth the same as before according to the scale used by this medium based on age, performance or contract. The market values ​​of soccer stars have been cut by up to 20% and this has caused an international drop of 9,220 million.

Mbappé is worth 20 million less

Kylian Mbappé He is still the player with the highest market value in the world but his price has dropped 20 million. The footballer intended by Real Madrid is now worth 180 million, a few kilos more than a Neymar, whose value has dropped to 128. The first player in the league in the classification is Leo Messi, who has lost 28 million in value for the coronavirus. It is now 112. Griezmann He is the second most affected by Barça with a loss of 24 kilos.

As regards the Real Madrid, the most valuable player is still Hazard with 80 million but it has been devalued by 20 million. Casemiro and Varane were the second most devalued with 16 kilos. Curious is the case of Asensio, whose injury and coronavirus have led him to have a market value of 32 kilos (once he was around 100), the same as Bale.

City, the most valuable team in the world

He Manchester City It is still the most valuable team in the world despite being valued at 250 million less. Liverpool remains in second position ahead of Real Madrid whose value has dropped 191.5 million and is now at 888.5. Before it was worth amounted to 1,080 kilos. One of the teams that came out worst from this devaluation has been Barcelona, ​​which has the lowest value in the last four years. The culé team has gone from being worth 1,059 million to 852.6. Big words.