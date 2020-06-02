The market supports the price set in the Public Stock Acquisition Operation (OPA) to MásMóvil. The price of 22.50 euros set by the Cinven, KKR and Providence funds on the operator reflects the value of the company and is in line with or even higher than other operations previously formulated in the sector, according to financial experts.

Shares in the telecommunications company were trading last week in line with last month’s weighted price. Taking the May 27 price as a reference, the takeover bid would imply a premium of 29.6% on said price and 29.3% and 39.3% if the weighted price of the last and last three months is taken as a reference.

MoreMobile protagonist of the Ibex 35

However, rumors about the operation triggered the price of MásMóvil as of Thursday, registering a 7.8% rise from the close of Wednesday to the close of Friday, well above the Ibex 35, which fell 1.1% in the same period, thus limiting the premium to 20.2% compared to the price of the teleco the day before the tender offer was formulated. For this reason, experts believe that the premium offered is around 30%.

The offer involves valuing the company at a multiple of 10.4 times its operating result o Ebitda of 2019, which would mean a higher or online valuation than that of other similar operations in the sector.

On the other hand, the transactions carried out on telephones in Spain averaged 8.6 times the Ebitda of the last 12 months, including synergies. Meanwhile, the operation of Vodafone and ONO in 2014, it reached a multiple of 7.5 times over Ebitda; the of Orange and Jazztel 10 times, and that of Euskaltel and R as well as that of Euskaltel and Telecable, carried out in 2015, reached a multiple of 8.5 times over Ebitda.

New challenges

The tender offer for MásMóvil also has a report from PwC valuation in which the offer price is considered equitable. In the assessment of MásMóvil, it considers both its good record and that it faces challenges such as the economic environment in Spain, the fact that the company generated positive operating cash flow for the first time in 2019, the potential impact on access to financing in the markets due to the crisis caused by the coronavirus or the uncertainty of how the sector’s strong competition, which is focusing a lot on low cost, can affect the telecommunications market.

For all these reasons, it is reasonable that the Board of Directors of teleco has stated its intention to provide a positive recommendation and to consider that the offered price reflects an adequate valuation of the company.