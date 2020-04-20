The market worsened for the tenth week in a row the expectation for the Brazilian economy, starting to see a contraction of almost 3% this year, at the same time that it again reduced the outlook for the basic interest rate.

The Focus survey by the Central Bank released on Monday showed that, amid the consequences of the stoppages caused by the coronavirus, the expectation now is for a contraction of 2.96% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) this year, against a fall of 1, 96% in previous research. For 2021, however, the projection improved by 0.4 percentage points, for an expansion of 3.10%.

The scenario for the industry worsened again, with the economists consulted predicting a 2.25% retraction in production in 2020, down 1.42% in the previous week. For next year, the expectation now is that industrial production should grow 2.90%, compared to the previous estimate of 2.95%.

The weekly survey of a hundred economists also showed that the basic interest rate is expected to end 2020 at 3%, down 0.25 percentage points from the previous survey, to 4.50% by the end of 2021.

The Top-5, the group that most correctly forecasts, sees the Selic rate even lower, reducing its projection to 2.50% this year, from 2.75% before. The median of the projections also points out that the rate will end 2021 at 3.88%, from 4% in the previous survey.

The survey also showed that the expectation for the increase in the IPCA rose to 2.23% this year and to 3.40% the next, from 2.52% and 3.50% respectively, respectively.

The center of the official target is 4% in 2020 and 3.75% in 2021, both with a tolerance margin of 1.5 percentage points more or less.

The dollar was estimated at 4.80 reais at the end of 2020, from 4.60 reais the previous week, going to 4.50 reais in 2021, from 4.47 reais before.

