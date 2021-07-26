The market at 11am. The fear of the growth ceiling reappears. Virus. Bad IFO. Collapse in China

We start the analysis for the European stock exchanges:

Auto stocks reverse gains Tencent investor Prosus crashes Banks hurt by falling yields

By Sruthi Shankar

July 26 (.) – European stocks fell from their all-time highs on Monday after regulatory concerns sent Asian markets tumbling, while automakers fell back after a strong performance last week.

By 0821 GMT, the pan-European STOXX 600 Index was down 0.6%, breaking a four-session rising streak.

Automakers led the losses, with Porsche falling 5.3% when trading without dividend rights, while French auto parts maker Faurecia fell 3.6% despite raising its net cash flow target. by 2021.

Dutch tech investor Prosus NV, which has a 28.9% stake in Tencent, plunged 9% to a low of more than a year after Beijing stepped up its regulatory measures against the Chinese internet giant.

“The current profit-taking, induced in part by pressure on Chinese tech companies, is unlikely to last long as US stocks should buy back on dips,” said Sebastien Galy, Senior Macroeconomic Strategist at Nordea Asset Management.

Despite concerns about rising COVID-19 cases worldwide and inflation, the STOXX 600 hit an all-time high on Friday as strong earnings reports and signs of easing from the European Central Bank fueled the appetite for risk stocks.

Europe’s largest low-cost airline, Ryanair, rose 2.7% as its full-year traffic forecast increased thanks to good bookings for the summer.

This contributed to the broader travel and leisure sector being one of the few to win on Monday.

Analysts expect second-quarter earnings for STOXX 600 companies to increase 115% over the prior year, according to Refinitiv IBES data. Of nearly a third of the STOXX 600 companies that have reported so far, 63% have exceeded earnings estimates.

“We continue to advocate a strong weighting towards Europe,” Jefferies equity strategists wrote in a note.

“We expect the European economic momentum to pick up until 2022, accompanied by earnings growth of ~ 67% YoY by 2021 and ~ 22% YoY by 2022, which should raise the STOXX 600 index to 500.”

Meanwhile, the Ifo institute survey showed that German business morale unexpectedly fell in July due to continued concern over the supply chain and rising coronavirus infections.

Bank stocks were also affected by the fact that euro area bond yields returned to their recent lows.

Spanish pharmaceutical company Almirall fell 7.6% after posting a net loss of 42.8 million euros (50.41 million dollars) in the first half.

European stocks fall, Asian stocks at 2021 lows Bitcoin jumps for short hedging and Amazon’s hopes Government bond yields drop sharply

By Tommy Wilkes

LONDON, July 26 (.) – Stock markets fell on Monday on concerns about tighter regulations in China, amid caution ahead of a big week of corporate earnings in the United States and the meeting of the Federal Reserve.

The key event of the week for the markets is the Fed meeting, in which investors will be watching for comments from President Jerome Powell on the timing for the start of the reduction of central bank asset purchases.

This week, more than a third of the S&P 500 companies will present quarterly results, such as Facebook Inc, Tesla Inc, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Microsoft Corp and Amazon.com.

Anticipated earnings have helped fuel the rise in stocks this year, but the question is whether it can last or whether optimism has been discounted.

At 0810 GMT, the EURO Stoxx 50 was down 0.87%, the German DAX 0.51% and the British FTSE 100 0.64%.

The broader MSCI index of Asia-Pacific stocks outside of Japan fell 2.1% to its lowest since December.

Wall Street looked like it was going to open lower, but it stayed near its all-time highs.

On the other hand, bitcoin rose as much as 12.5% ​​and reached its highest level since mid-June on the hope that the cryptocurrency will be more and more accepted, including by Amazon, and because short sellers hedged their positions.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency was up 7.5% to $ 38,076, while ether was up 6% to $ 2,324.

“While we see the Fed being more aggressive this week, it is just one of several obstacles looming in a risk-friendly environment,” said Sebastien Galy, a strategist at Nordea.

“The current profit taking, induced in part by pressure on the Chinese tech sector, is unlikely to last long as US stocks should buy back on dips.”

However, China weighed on sentiment on Monday. Chinese stocks fell 4.4% to their lowest level since December, also the biggest daily drop in more than a year as the education and property sectors slumped on concerns about the tightening of government regulations.

Investors have withdrawn their money from Asian and emerging market stocks and increased their positions in the United States, supported by beating earnings forecasts: when just over a fifth of the S&P 500 reported, the 88% of companies have exceeded the expectations of the analyst consensus.

Oliver Jones, chief markets economist at Capital Economics, noted that US earnings are projected to be roughly 50% higher in 2023 than in the year immediately before the pandemic, much higher than was anticipated in most markets. other major economies.

“With so much optimism, it seems to us likely that the tailwind of the upward earnings forecast, which gave so much support to the stock market over the past year, will fade,” he warned.

The week is also packed with US data. Second-quarter gross domestic product is forecast to post 8.6% annualized growth, while the Federal Reserve’s preferred core inflation measure will rise 3.7% annually in June.

BOND YIELDS FALL

Bond markets have remained remarkably calm on the prospect of a possible debt reduction. Yields on US 10-year bonds have fallen for four consecutive weeks, falling another 6 basis points to 1.229% on Monday.

This drop has not helped to undermine the dollar, in part because European yields have fallen further amid expectations of continued massive bond buying by the European Central Bank.

German benchmark 10-year yields fell 3 basis points on Monday to a 5½-month low of -0.442%.

Chris Scicluna, head of economic research at Daiwa Capital markets, said yields were falling due to geopolitical concerns and tighter Chinese regulations.

“These developments exacerbate fears about the medium-term global growth outlook, which is one of the factors that has been pushing yields down,” he said.

Investors have also reversed their long dollar short position, according to the data, with the dollar index nearing four-month highs.

The euro was unchanged Monday, hovering around $ 1.1773, but not far from its 2021 low of $ 1.1704.

Oil prices have been helped by bets that demand will remain strong as the world economy gradually opens up and supply remains tight, but fell on Monday. O / R

Brent fell $ 1.32 to $ 72.78 a barrel, while US crude fell $ 1.47 to $ 70.6.

(Additional reporting by Wayne Cole in Sydney and Dhara Ranasinghe in London; Editing by Nick Macfie) Translate serenitymarkets