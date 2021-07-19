The market at 11:15 am. Fear of the virus weighs down many European sectors. American bond at 1.26%

We start the analysis with global markets

Global stock index sees first 5-day drop since February 2020 Dollar rises overall by Japanese yen Oil prices drop more than 2% after OPEC + resolves dispute Government bond yields decline amidst anguish over COVID

By Marc Jones

LONDON, July 19 (.) – Risk aversion prevailed on Monday as rising coronavirus cases around the world pushed bond yields lower and left equities facing their losing streak. longest since the pandemic first hit world markets 18 months ago.

The STOXX 600 dropped 1.4% and London’s FTSE fell 1.3% as England lifted restrictions on COVID-19 despite more than 48,000 new cases in Britain on Sunday. The British Health Minister has also tested positive for the virus.

In Asia, the Japanese Nikkei and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng also fell 1.3% overnight. In Singapore, the weekend saw the highest number of cases in the last 11 months. Thailand saw the biggest increase in a single day since the start of the pandemic, with Sydney construction workers having to put down tools after cases spiked there as well.

Wall Street futures fell 0.5%, although it was good news for those who take refuge in government bonds or the dollar, which rose to a high of more than three months.

John Briggs, Natwest’s global director of tabletop strategy, said the chances of broader closings being needed again were growing and also that China’s economy was slowing, meaning the recent rise in prices of Commodities could be peaking, although oil is now expensive enough to be a weight in many economies.

“In my opinion, all of this translates into, with this narrative gaining ground, it is clearly more bullish for the dollar,” Briggs said.

He said that if COVID-19 cases rise again, the factors to consider are which countries have the highest vaccination rates, what is their appetite for social restrictions, and also what is their fiscal appetite.

“America wins out of all this,” added Briggs. “We are in a period of renewed American exceptionalism… So this is all bullish for the dollar.”

Chinese tech trio Baidu, Alibaba and Tencent plunged 3% or more after a Shanghai court published a list of “typical cases of unfair competition” affecting companies over the weekend.

PERMANENT CHANGE?

Oil prices plunged more than 2% after OPEC’s group of producing countries overcame a recent dispute and agreed to increase production in a hasty meeting on Sunday.

Brent crude fell $ 1.70 and was at its lowest level in the last five weeks, at $ 71.85 a barrel. US crude fell a similar amount, to $ 70.59 a barrel.

Global economic growth is beginning to show signs of fatigue as many countries, particularly in Asia, struggle to curb the highly contagious Delta variant of the novel coronavirus and have been forced to apply some form of lockdown.

Investors are also concerned about the specter of high inflation, which the market has long feared.

Economists at Bank of America lowered their forecast for US economic growth for this year to 6.5% from 7% previously, but kept their forecast of 5.5% for next year.

“In terms of inflation, the bad news is that it is likely to remain high in the short term,” they said in a note, pointing to their latest proprietary inflation meter, which is still high.

“The good news is … that we are probably close to the maximum, at least for the next few months, as base effects are less favorable and scarcity pressures shift away from goods to services.”

In bond markets, the move towards safe haven assets continued the recent drop in yields. The yield of the German 10-year bond was at its lowest level since the end of March, at -0.369%, before the ECB meeting this week. US Treasury yields fell to 1.265% and have been down for 11 of the last 15 sessions.

In the currency market, the dollar was up 0.2% against a basket of major currencies, to 92.734.

However, it failed to advance against the Japanese yen: the dollar / yen currency pair traded below the 110 yen-per-dollar mark, at 109.85, bringing the yen up 0.2% on the day.

The British pound hit a three-month low against the dollar: $ 1.3712. After Health Minister Sajid Javid tested positive for COVID-19, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Finance Minister Rishi Sunak went into quarantine.

“Despite rising vaccination rates, the return to normality before the crisis seems doubtful,” wrote Ulrich Leuchtmann, Commerzbank’s head of currency and commodity research, in a research note.

(Edited by Timothy Heritage) Translate serenitymarkets

Let’s now look at the European stock exchanges:

Travel and leisure values ​​down around 3% Relaxation of restrictions in the UK does not excite investors Cyclical values ​​also fall (Add comment and update prices)

By Sruthi Shankar

July 19 (.) – European stocks fell and travel stocks hit their February lows on Monday on concerns that the rapidly spreading Delta variant could hamper travel demand and slow down growth. current global economic recovery.

The pan-European STOXX 600 Index fell 1.2%, hitting its lowest in nearly two weeks.

The German DAX fell 1.1% and the French CAC 40 1.3%. Britain’s FTSE 100 was down 1.2% as rising virus cases overshadowed optimism about England’s reopening.

“The rising Delta variant case count may be spreading outside Asia and the risk now seems to lean towards delayed easing of restrictions in many regions, thus staggering growth momentum,” the analyst wrote. by Peel Hunt Ian Williams on a morning note.

The European Travel & Leisure Index fell 2.9% to its lowest level since mid-February. The British government said on Friday it was lifting the planned relaxation of COVID-19 quarantine rules for travelers from France.

UK-listed shares of cruise operator Carnival Plc, and airlines easyJet and IAG, which owns British Airways, fell between 4% and 6.7%.

In Britain, cases rose to 48,161 on Sunday and in France, a minister said the reimposition of curfew measures cannot be ruled out if infections continue to rise.

Big oil companies like BP and Royal Dutch Shell fell more than 1.5%, affected by falling crude prices after OPEC + ministers agreed to increase supply from August.

With yields on government debt declining, other economically sensitive sectors such as mining, the auto industry and banks fell as rising virus cases raised the prospect of a slower recovery.

French media giant Vivendi fell 0.8% after billionaire investor Bill Ackman decided to buy up to 10% of Vivendi’s Universal Music Group through its main hedge fund, rather than a partnership. acquisition for special purposes.

Italian telecoms group Telecom Italia fell 2.2% after forecasting its organic core profit to fall this year, compared to a previous forecast for stable to single-digit growth.

British video game company Sumo Group soared 42.2% after Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings agreed to purchase the company in a deal valued at 919 million pounds ($ 1.27 billion).

(Information from Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Edited by Arun Koyyur) Translate serenitymarkets