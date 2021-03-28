“The mark of responsibility”

The use of the mask continues to be an essential gesture to combat the coronavirus throughout the world. The singer Alejandro Sanz He is very aware of the importance of wearing it, and for this reason he has shown an image on his social networks that represents a whole learning lesson of the smallest of the house.

The Madrid artist has published an image of his son Dylan -the result of his relationship with Raquel Perera- in which the mark that the sun has left on his face due to the frequent use of the mask is evident.

“The responsibility mark“Alejandro Sanz has written in a post on Instagram that has been very well received by other celebrities and even his ex-wife Raquel Perera has reacted with the emoticon of a face with hearts.

The pediatrician Lucia Galán has been one of the people who has applauded the singer’s publication. “We have agreed on your post and mine,” he joked.

In his Instagram account, Galán has shown the photograph of another child in which the mark of the mask can be seen on his face, “the faithful reflection that the children, once again, have given us a lesson in citizenship, commitment, responsibility and education “, has indicated.

Likewise, Galán has recommended “always protect the skin with sunscreens 50+ (Physical or mineral filters from 6 months to two years, and after two years we can use 50+ chemical filters) “, he said. The pediatrician has also extended his advice to Alejandro Sanz:” Dear Alejandro Sanz, for your children too, that although they are dark, the sun does not distinguish “, has concluded.