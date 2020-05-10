The government of El Salvador united gangs from different gangs in the same cell.

Pieces of skin, bone, sharp shards, a tin knife, a pointed leg of a bed, a fork turned awl were piled up here and there.

And the bodies were still scattered on the floor.

It was August 18, 2004 and there, at the La Esperanza Penal Center in Mariona, El Salvador, a terrible massacre had just been consummated.

“It was a fight between two gangs, Barrio 18 and La Raza, due to a problem with what they call the paisas (those who are not from the 18) and there is a very bloody confrontation,” recalls BBC Mundo. Carlos Garcia, international expert in gangs.

“32 bodies are almost unrecognizable there because of the brutality with which it was carried out,” he adds.

According to the analyst, it was not the first time that the gangs faced each other in the penitentiaries of El Salvador, but the scope of that massacre, the worst that has taken place in the prisons of the Central American country, led the government to take a measure. unusual.

From that moment, rival gangs began to be segregated in different penitentiary centers.

It was initially a controversial decision: for some, it was the only way to prevent prisons from becoming a butcher shop. For others, it was handing over prisons to the raging power of the gangs.

Those times seem to have come to an end.

Twitter @PresidenciaSVE The government of El Salvador released images of inmates piled up in rows, some of them wearing masks.

In a vastly contested operation, the government of Nayib Bukele announced last week that, from now on, it will mix the members of the main gangs in the same cells, regardless of the group to which they belong.

According to the authorities, the measure responds to a punishment due to intelligence reports (the content and veracity of which have not been independently confirmed) that the Mara Salvatrucha (MS) had ordered to increase crimes in El Salvador.

The photos of the gangs mixed in coronavirus time went around the world as a coup.

And the ghost of what happened in Mariona almost two decades ago emerged from the shadows again as a dire omen.

What happened in Mariona?

That morning in August 2004 would mark the fate of the gangs in El Salvador for almost two decades.

By then, Honduras had also begun to separate the gangs into groups and the example was seen as an alternative to reduce the confrontations that had been taking place in recent months.

“Although it is true that by then the gangs had time in El Salvador, at that time they were reconfiguring their power in prisons and this massacre must be understood in that context,” considers García.

.The Mariona prison is one of the most emblematic in El Salvador.

In La Mariona, the emblematic prison of the El Salvador penitentiary system, the 18th was a minority: only about 400 members shared corridors with more than 3,000 “paisas”.

But another gang inside the prison began to make them uncomfortable.

“La 18 and La Raza had already had a pact before and had joined forces to fight against the MS. But the 18 begins to feel very shrunken and threatened and that is when they begin to plan this attack, “says García.

The numeral minority did not make them fear the risks.

A grenade in the center of the courtyard was the unmistakable signal that it was time for battle.

“Many of the 18 th they wrapped themselves in sheets and towels that served as protective shields and they launched into the hunt with what they call puyones, which are sharp objects made with prison materials, be it the leg of a bed, toothbrushes sharp teeth, a piece of grating… ”, he indicates.

In the reports on the facts that the authorities gave then, it was indicated that the stabbings had been the order of the day, but García, who interviewed several of the survivors, also found evidence of major atrocities.

“There are testimonies of a prisoner of the 18 that He split your head with a stone and began to eat your brains in the middle of the hallways“, it states.

.Charpened and cellular knives are frequent in prisons in El Salvador.

Although they were a minority, only eight gang members of the 18 lost their lives and the “paisas” counted 24 fatalities and dozens of injuries.

Most of the bodies were unrecognizable and authorities were unable to initially identify them given the extent of the injuries, mainly to the faces.

“It was then, based on what happened that day, that it was decided to start separating gangs more formally by prisons in El Salvador,” says García.

Three days after the massacre, 460 inmates of the 18 and some 600 of their supporters were transferred to another prison.

Twitter @OsirisLunaMezaThe Salvadoran government published these photos to announce that it would no longer separate members of rival gangs into different cells.

It was the beginning of a long process of segregation that would take decades and would reconfigure the Salvadoran prison system and the very operation of the gangs.

“Some, like the MS, have their most important base in jails. From their confinement they create plans, have cell phones, communicate with the United States, with other groups in Guatemala and Honduras, and coordinate. They are always thinking of new ideas from the confinement ”, indicates the expert.

“And from the prisons, the ramblas or main bosses agree to give orders, be it to purge, increase rents, order someone to be killed. And because they live with leaders of different cells and other contacts, the prisons become strategic for their operations, “he says.

What can happen now

According to García, already during the president’s term Salvador Sánchez-Cerén (2014-2019), the authorities of the Central American country had begun to locate some members of different rival groups in the same prison.

“What now changes with Bukele is that enemy gang members can live in the same cell,” he says.

According to the Salvadoran government, the measure seeks “to bring order to penal centers that were controlled by the maras for decades” and to take away privileges from these criminal groups.

The decision, however, has been strongly questioned by human rights organizations, which have considered that it violates the dignity of prisoners and that it constitutes a “revenge” alien to the principles of the rule of law.

However, for experts in gangs like García, the most important question is what can happen now that enemies to death live together in the same and crowded space.

At your discretion, there are two possible scenarios:

That gangs respect each other and maintain a non-aggression pact

The expert considers that the first scenario is more likely.

“This pact that gangs make in prisons is called the south or run south and it is a practice that was learned from California and is still practiced in prisons there,” he says.

Twitter @PresidenciaSVTattoos define gang members.

“What can happen is that the south is respected and the situation becomes something else: that the gangs cooperate in the same sense despite their differences and create a prison structure and make pacts to confront the government,” he points out.

According to García, this has already happened in some maximum security prisons and has given way to truces.

But the fact that Bukele’s measure obeys, according to the government, to curb an MS plan to increase his crimes means that it is not ruled out that other gangs may seek revenge.

“If these reports that the government spoke about were true, it was only one gang that was involved. However, he is also punishing those of the 18. This can make the gangs see it as a reason for an internal fight and that it becomes a carnage, ”he says.