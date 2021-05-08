the Marino receives Lorca Deportiva

05/07/2021 at 7:11 PM CEST

The Sports Lorca visit this Saturday to Antonio Dominguez Alfonso to measure yourself with Marine in his sixth round of the Second Phase of Second B, which will begin at 19:00.

The Marine He faces the match of the sixth day with the desire to add more points to his classification table after drawing the last game played against the Recreativo Granada. Since the start of the season, the hosts have not won in any of the five games played so far with a figure of 15 goals in favor and 44 against.

Regarding the visiting squad, the Sports Lorca had to settle for a 2-2 draw against the Las Palmas At. during his last meeting, so that he comes to the meeting with the illusion of recovering points that were left behind. To date, of the five matches that the team has played in the Second Phase of Second B, it has won two of them with a balance of 23 goals in favor and 42 against.

Regarding the results at home, the Marine they have achieved a balance of two defeats in two games played at home, in such a way that they are a weak team at home, where the visitors have more chances than expected. At home, the Sports Lorca He has a record of two losses in two games he has played so far, which means that he will have to put a lot of effort into his visit to the stadium of the Marine if you want to improve these figures.

In reference to his position in the leaderboard of the Second Phase of Second B, we can see that between the Marine and the Sports Lorca there is a difference of five points. The locals, before this match, are in eighth place with 11 points in the standings. On the other hand, the visitors are in seventh position with 16 points.