The Mariners return to Las Minores their gold prospect: Jarred Kelenic

The organization of Seattle Mariners, they announced during the afternoon of this Monday to send their best prospect again, Jarred kelenic, to Minor Leagues, after participating in more than twenty games presenting high performance problems.

The decision by the Sailors within his roster at MLB, was announced by its executive vice president and general manager, Jerry Dipoto, who after being promoted to Big leagues to Kelenic on May 10th, they sent the super prospect back to their minority facility in Triple A, with the announcement of two other movements.

Jarred kelenic, barely 21 years old, is currently the highest prospect of the Sailors and fourth of all MLB, who, in a 23-game performance in Big leagues, I register numbers for oblivion, causing their return to The Minors. During 83 calls to the batter’s box over the span of 23 games, Kelenic had only eight hits, with eight walks and 26 strikeouts, for what would be a .096 batting average with an on-base percentage of. 185.

While on defense, he achieved a good performance, playing 14 games started in left field, five with center and only two in left, for what would be a performance of only one error with a fielding percentage of .973, although clearly. his problems were with the tree.

In addition to this, they activated infielder Shed Long Jr. from the 60-day injured list, sending outfielder Sam Haggerty to the aforementioned list, due to an inflammation of the right shoulder.