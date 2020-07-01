The professor at the University of Almería, Gabriel Acién, has participated in the last day of the UAL Summer Course dedicated to agricultural waste management. It has also spent many years researching the use of horticultural residues in by-products for agriculture with microalgae and in the production of compounds of agricultural interest such as biofertilizers and biostimulants.

Contribution of algae to the bioeconomy

In his lecture, Acién has analyzed the contribution of algae (macroalgae and microalgae) to the bioeconomy, also relating it to Almería’s horticulture, specifically with the part that has to do with the production of agricultural biofertilizers or biostimulants.

“The marine bioeconomy is very strong not only in Spain, but also in Europe and the world. It is being the launching and driving vector of society in general, both in the improvement of current production systems and the sustainability of those systems, and in making a transformation towards more sustainable and environmentally friendly products and the health of people ”, he explained in his speech.

Regarding the role of microalgae and macroalgae, “they have always been recognized as positive in this sector as basis for creating products of interest to human health as a cosmetic or for food in a natural way and right now they have a great push and there are a large number of companies dedicated to it ”.

In Andalusia and Spain “there are very good companies that are dedicating themselves to this sector and the research groups are trying to give support so that this development is as positive as possible”.

In Almería we find a pioneering case: the Biorizon Biotech company was the first in the world to produce agricultural biostimulants from spirulina, one of the most produced algae in the world. Today the company has a wide range of products in both biostimulants and biopesticides. “In his wake there are many companies in the United States or China that are copying his model and launching products with microalgae. With macroalgae there were already some companies working, but Biorizon Biotech was the first to do it with microalgae, ”explained Gabriel Acién.

Regarding the Summer Courses, Acién indicates that “they are very important because they allow us to bring what is done at the University closer to society, and it also allows researchers and teachers to broaden the topics we work on every day and collaborate and sharing knowledge with experts from all over the world, which enriches our work at UAL ”.

Regarding the closing of this course, the director of the Summer Courses Amalia Magán, highlighted the high number of students enrolled with 75 and the theme of the same for being “of great interest to the UAL and to all of society with a great impact at the level National and international”. She has also congratulated the directors and organizers for betting on this new online modality.

The Minister of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Sustainable Development, Carmen Crespo, has also wanted to participate in its online closure. “It is an essential course for the present and the future. Agriculture has to be more social, sustainable and respectful with the environment. And that is being achieved ”. For the counselor, the next step in agriculture will be “delving into obtaining by-products that allow doing business and creating jobs based on a clean, circular economy.”

To this end, the Andalusian Government has already submitted to the Governing Council the Comprehensive Circular Economy Waste Plan and is working on a circular economy law. The counselor has insisted on the need to investigate plastic-free by-products such as biodegradable raffia. “From the institutions, we must provide resources to investigate them and that they can reach the markets. We want an increasingly sustainable agriculture ”.

Finally, he spoke about the possibilities offered by the circular economy. “I encourage students and professors at the University to investigate the circular economy, waste and by-products to make the green revolution in Andalusia a cleaner economy with more business opportunities in the future. There are many things to do in which Almería can be a pioneer ”.

