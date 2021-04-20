The Mare de Déu tower one step away from completion

This Tuesday, April 20, according to Pla d’Obres de la Sagrada Familia, start the pinnacle building, an indispensable piece to be able, this december, finish the Mare de Déu tower in the expiatory temple of Barcelona.

The following months the concrete in the part and It will be covered with the typical “trencadís” of Gaudinian architecture. Subsequently, the pinnacle will be finished with the placement of the prefabricated piece of the upper third and, in December, the tower with the star will be completed.

Star of the Holy Family Holy Family

The final part, which is the star, is about 7.5 meters in diameter and has a total of 12 points. All the faces of this they will be illuminated from within.

With this step, and according to the construction plan of the Construction Board of the temple for this year, the forecast is maintained that the second highest tower (127 meters) of the whole of the Sagrada Família will be finished in December.

This is the date that those in charge of the temple already advanced at the end of 2020, the same day on which it was taken for granted that the calendar of the completion of the Sagrada Família, scheduled for 2026, will not be fulfilled and is delayed indefinitely due to the drop in income caused by the pandemic.

The date of the end of the works of the

temple, planned for 2026,

indefinitely delayed by the fall

income caused by Covid

The pinnacle corresponds to the intermediate part of the terminal of the tower, its shape is that of a hyperboloid that begins on six legs and that it ends in three points or supporting arms of the luminous star.

The entire exterior surface is made of “trencadís” in white and blue tones. With its 11 meters high, the pinnacle will be built in reinforced concrete and covered with “trencadís” of blue and white colors.

The construction of the tower, April 20, 2021, Barcelona City Council

Starting this Tuesday, the laying of the wooden formwork begins, and then the assembly of a large part of the pinnacle. Then, and in the months to come, The piece will be concreted and covered with the “trencadís”.

Subsequently, the placement of the prefabricated piece of the upper third will be finished and, in December, the tower with the star will be completed: a piece of 7.5 meters in diameter, with 12 textured glass tips that are illuminated from the inside.

The months of confinement and work stoppage and the drop in visitors due to the pandemic also make it “impossible” to reach the goal of completing the temple in 2028 or to offer an alternative completion calendar. However, and as that day progressed, The restart of the works has allowed at least to maintain the forecast of finishing the Mare de Déu tower in 2021.