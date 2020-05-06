Related news

The March investment arm, Alba Finance Corporation, has formally announced this Wednesday that accepts the takeover of Six Group by BME. By virtue of the price offered by the Swiss, the banking saga is withdrawn from the ruling company of the Spanish stock exchanges with capital gains of 12 million euros.

The amount has been communicated through relevant information sent by Corporación Alba to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) this Wednesday. with the market already closed for trading. And it is that until today there would have been margin for BME to have received a competing offer to that of Six, something that finally has not happened as it was discounted in the market.

The March package currently comprises a total of 10,085 million BME shares. This translates into 12.06% of the company’s share capital. In consideration of the final price at which Six Group has committed once the dividends distributed by the company have been discounted since the first announcement of its offer, Alba Corporation will receive 332.6 million euros.

Six years of investment

The March investment in BME started in May 2014, time in which 96.5 million euros have been pocketed in dividends, one of the hallmarks of the group. Thus, the total amount of profits that the bankers achieve with their bet amounts to 108.5 million euros.

Although Alba Corporation had not formally announced its commitment to the Six Group offering, was taken for granted since its representatives on the BME board of directors had announced their support for the takeover bid and their intention to go to it with all their actions. They are Juan March Juan and Santos Martínez-Conde, both with a Sunday status and present on the company’s governing body since October 2014.

