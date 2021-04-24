The MARCA Promesas tournaments arrive in Valencia

Updated 04/24/2021 – 23:44

Tournaments BRAND of MARCA tennis promotion, organized by the Professional Tennis Registry, will make another stop this week at the Peacaada Country Club, from Valencia. More than 100 young players and female players have registered for the fifth round of the XXVI National Circuit RPT – MARCA Jvenes Promesas U16 by Wilson – Tennis Point with the support of the Royal Spanish Tennis Federation and of the Tennis Federation of the Valencian Community, and organized by the Professional Tennis Registry Y Dectra Valencia.

The preliminary phase began today, Saturday, April 24, and the final draw will start on Monday, April 26.

The Professional Tennis Registry, the oldest and largest promoter of Youth Tennis in Spain, organizes the RPT National Circuit – MARCA by Wilson – Tennis Point, to count during the year 2021 with 45 events, in which to count the support of the Royal Spanish Tennis Federation and other territorial ones, and the collaboration of sponsors of the caliber of HdI, NH hotels, NutriSport and IBP Uniuso.