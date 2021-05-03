The MARCA Promesas passed through Valencia with the triumphs of Mateo lvarez and Ana Ortiz

About a hundred young players have participated in the fifth round of the XXVI National Circuit RPT – MARCA Jvenes Promesas U16 by Wilson – Tennis Point, which has been held in the magnificent facilities of the Peacaada Country Club in Valencia.

In the men’s final: Alexander John, third favorite, won the first seed, Matthew lvarez, by 6-1 and 6-3. In the women’s event there was a final between the first two seeds and the first one won: Ana Ortiz beats Candela Aparisi (2) by 6-3 and 6-3.

Magnificent work of Antonio Gil, Michelangelo Rodrigo and all the team of Dectra Valencia at the head of the organization of this test. Cesar attended the awards ceremony Romn, President, and Josele Peir, Delegate of Tennis, of the Board of Directors of the Club de Campo Peacaada.

The XXVI National Circuit RPT – MARCA Jvenes Promesas U16 by Wilson – Tennis Point has the support of the Royal Spanish Tennis Federation and of the Tennis Federation of the Valencian Community.

The Professional Tennis Registry, the oldest and largest promoter of youth tennis in Spain, organizes the RPT National Circuit – MARCA by Wilson – Tennis Point, to count during 2021 with 45 tests, with the support of the Royal Spanish Tennis Federation, together with the collaboration of sponsors of the category of HdI, NH hotels, NutriSport & IBP Uniuso.