The MARCA Jvenes Promesas Circuit arrives at the Juan Carlos Ferrero Academy

Updated 05/15/2021 – 20:35

The Juan Carlos Ferrero Academy – Equelite Sport Academy, one of the world’s great tennis teaching centers, and whose owner, Juan Carlos Ferrero, was the winner of the first edition of the RPT tournament – MARCA Jovenes Promesas in the year nineteen ninety six, to host from today Saturday the seventh round of the XXVI National Circuit RPT – MARCA Jvenes Promesas U16 by Wilson – Tennis Point. Its magnificent facilities in Villena, Alicante, regular venue of the circuit, will once again be at the service of the future of our tennis.

This Young Promises Circuit has been held at the Academy since 2002. That is, 19 years without interruption. This edition will have Iaki Etxegia as director of the test, and Carmelo Alventosa as Referee Judge of the same.

The XXVI RPT National Circuit – MARCA Jvenes Promesas U16 by Wilson – Tennis Point has the support of the Royal Spanish Tennis Federation and of the Tennis Federation of the Valencian Community, and consist of 23 tests during 2021.

The Professional Tennis Registry, the oldest and largest promoter of youth tennis in Spain, organizes the RPT National Circuit – MARCA by Wilson – Tennis Point, which will count during 2021 with 45 tests, with the support of the Royal Spanish Tennis Federation, together with the collaboration of HdI, NH hotels, NutriSport & IBP Uniuso.