The MARCA Jvenes Promesas circuit arrives at its appointment with Estepona

Next Monday, June 14, it will begin in the Malaga town of Estepona, in the magnificent facilities of the Estepona Tennis Club, the final phase of the ninth round of the RPT National Circuit – MARCA Jvenes Promesas U16 by Wilson – Tennis Point, a new appointment of the most veteran cadet category circuit in Spain.

The test has the direction of Fernando Gil, and I will have David Gmez, as Referee Judge. Players from all over Spain will participate in it. The tournament has been organized with the support of the Delegation of Sports of the Estepona City Council, the Royal Spanish Tennis Federation and the Andalusian Tennis Federation.

The final phase will begin on Monday June 14 from 10:00 and the finals will be played on Saturday June 19 from 9:30.

The Professional Tennis Registry, the oldest and largest promoter of Youth Tennis in Spain, organizes the RPT National Circuit – MARCA by Wilson – Tennis Point, to count during the year 2021 with 45 tests, with the support of the Royal Spanish Tennis Federation, and the collaboration of HdI, NH hotels, NutriSport & IBP Uniuso.