The MARCA Junior Cup passed through Gran Canaria successfully

About a hundred young tennis players have participated in the fourth round of the III RPT National Circuit – MARCA Junior Cup U18 by Wilson – Tennis Point, which has been held in the magnificent facilities of Tennis Academy El Cortijo, in Gran Canaria.

In the final Men’s Final: Sergio Callejn (8) I won Pablo Torres placeholder image by 6-3 and 6-3, and in the women’s event Noemi basiletti super in the final a Judith Hernndez by 6-3 and 6-3. The champions, Sergio and Noem, have gotten an invitation to participate in the final draw in the V edition of the – ITF Gran Canaria Yellow Bowl Category J4 Sub-18, whose preliminary phase will begin today Saturday. Pablo and Judith, the finalists, have received an invitation to play the previous one.

Magnificent work of Monica Meja, Acaymo Medina and the entire team of Tennis Academy El Cortijo so that players can play two consecutive weeks of competition at the highest level in Gran Canaria. Both competitions have the support of the Royal Spanish Tennis Federation and the Gran Canaria Tennis Federation. In addition, the “Gran Canaria Yellow Bowl” has the support of the International Tennis Federation, as it is part of the ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors.

The Professional Tennis Registry, the oldest and largest promoter of Youth Tennis in Spain, organizes the RPT National Circuit – MARCA by Wilson – Tennis Point, to count during 2021 with 45 tests, with the support of the Royal Spanish Tennis Federation, together with the collaboration of HdI, NH hotels, NutriSport & IBP Uniuso.