The MARCA Junior Cup arrives at the Juan Carlos Ferrero Academy.

Updated 05/22/2021 – 18:51

The Academia Juan Carlos Ferrero – Equelite Sport Academy, one of the world centers of reference regarding the teaching of tennis, to host the fifth round of the III RPT National Circuit – MARCA Junior Cup U18 by Wilson – Tennis Point, in its magnificent facilities of Villena, in the province of Alicante.

The III RPT National Circuit – MARCA Junior Cup U18 by Wilson – Tennis Point has the support of the Royal Spanish Tennis Federation and of the Tennis Federation of the Valencian Community, and consist of 18 tests during the present year of 2021.

The Professional Tennis Registry, the oldest and largest promoter of Youth Tennis in Spain, organizes andl RPT National Circuit – MARCA by Wilson – Tennis Point, to count during 2021 with 45 tests, with the support of the Royal Spanish Tennis Federation, together with the collaboration of sponsors such as HdI, NH hotels, NutriSport & IBP Uniuso.

The same institution, founded and directed by Luis Mediero, has organized the Young Promises BRAND Circuit, cadet category, the most veteran of the training circuits in our country. This same week, the Juan Carlos Ferrero Academy hosts a test of this circuit.