The MARCA Challenge successfully passes through the RACE with all youth categories

The magnificent facilities of the RACE Club de Madrid has been the scene of the third test of the RPT National Circuit – MARCA Challenge by Wilson – Tennis Point. A new concept of tournament in which all youth categories have been played: U12 + U14 + U16 + U18.

U-12 competition

In this third edition of the RPT – MARCA Challenge, 200 players have participated, thus culminating a bet of the Professional Tennis Registry to continue promoting Spanish youth tennis, a task to which it has been dedicated since its foundation. Miguel participated in the awards ceremony Daz (President of the Royal Spanish Tennis Federation), Miguell Sanchez de Leon (RACE Tennis Councilor), Carlos Fernndez (RACE Sports Complex Manager) Oscar Vega, Javier Luengo (RACE Sports Activities Director) (RACE Sports Director), Julio grandchild (Director of Communication of the RFET) Carlos Marcote (Director of Escuela RACE and Master Tennis & Padel Academy) and Luis Mediero (President and Founder of the Professional Tennis Registry).

U14 competition

In the U12 men’s final J. Muoz (3) won S. Sangichev (4) 6-0, 6-0 and in the female, C. Lujn (3) to N. Jimnez (1) 6-2 6-4. In the men’s U14 A. Reigosa (2) won M. Rodelgo 6-4, 3-6, 10/5 and in the female E. Camacho (1) to G. Gomez (3) 6-3, 6-0.

U16 competition

As for the U16, in the men’s final B. Munk (2) super G. Deyanov 6-4, 6-0 and in the female, M. Alberto (1 am. Canovas (7) 7-5 6-2. At U18, J. Rodriguez (1) beat I. Perez (4) 6-4 and 6-4 in the male and female, I. Cook (4) to M. Diego’s (3) 3-6, 7-5. 10/6.

U-18 competition

The test was directed by Oscar Vega and Carlos Marcote, acting as Referee Judge Carmen Heras, helped by Francisco Rodriguez.

The Circuit, which will have four editions in 2021, is now moving to Barcelona Tennis Club TEIA, where the fourth round of the RPT National Circuit – MARCA Challenge by Wilson – Tennis Point will be played, again with all the youth categories: U12 + U14 + U16 + U18, from September 20 to 26.

RPT monitors course – Master Tennis & Padel Academy

During the days 4 to 6 of June, the Professional Tennis Registry, together with Master Tennis & Padel Academy, organized some courses for tennis instructors Level 1, Level 2 and Comprehensive, which were taught by Luis Mediero and Carlos Marcote, and that had the total participation of 28 coaches, receiving, at the end of the same, the national and international certification of the RPT, which has more than 24,500 technical graduates in 124 countries.

Carlos Marcote takes the floor during the closing ceremony

The Professional Tennis Registry, the oldest and largest promoter of Youth Tennis in Spain, organizes the National Circuits RPT – MARCA by Wilson – Tennis Point, which will have 45 tests in 2021, thanks to the support of the Royal Spanish Tennis Federation, and the collaboration of HdI, NH hotels, NutriSport & IBP Uniuso.