The Marbella video game startup that says there is life behind the brick

The history of Marbella has been tinged with the color of brick, the covers of the 90s jet and, of course, the universe created by Julián Muñoz in that small region of Malaga. Now, all that remains is the memory and many rivers of ink analyzing what happened during those crazy years –and with more B-boxes and frauds than one could imagine–. Despite everything, Marbella remains on its site as one of the vacation destinations par excellence and now as the headquarters of a mobile video game startup with 5 million euros in investment from several international bidders on the table. Sync Games, the video game startup with its game Smash Monkeys, has shown that there is life beyond brick and sun and beach tourism.

Sync Games is the last point in a story that began more than 10 years ago at the hands of Javier Méndez. Elephantpink was an idea that gradually took shape in a place where 360 ​​marketing was not part of the most popular economic activity in the region. First with advertising campaigns for local companies, also for the Government of Marbella managing the city’s tourism social networks, Méndez’s company was gradually gaining ground: video, programming, musical themes … «It is a company that I founded ago more than 10 years and that I did it alone; little by little I grew, bringing in people and expanding departments«, Explains Hypertextual.

Between tourism, musical artists or Nike, an account for a group of casinos came to the hands of the agency. The goal was to create games for the company rooms; from programming to design.

“It was then that I got the bug to make a video game ourselves, one for mobile phones. I invested about 250,000 out of pocket to create it. All without help from anyone. Make the prototype and put people in. Javier Mendez.

Of course, Méndez’s video game project had nothing to do with the casino industry. Elephantpink began to design Smash Monkeys, an obstacle racing game in the purest Mario Kart or Fall Guys style but focused on the mobile universe like Among Us.

The first acid test was at Gamepolis, a video game event in Malaga, where they presented the first prototype of the game. Back in 2019. The results were not bad and it marked the beginning of what is now an Elephanpink Spin-Off: the video game startup, Sync Games. Suddenly, Marbella added a technology company to its cast historically starring in the real estate sector.

The investment problem for a video game startup in a brick-controlled universe

Since the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic, the issue of teleworking has ceased to be a taboo for the Spanish business fabric to become a reality more than feasible in the short term. Madrid or Barcelona, ​​while maintaining most of the jobs, are no longer so attractive to live by putting on the table the possibility of residing in other areas with a better quality of life and at a lower price. The startup world, little by little, is taking sides in this productive change.

Smash Monkeys, game by Sync Games

The same has happened with the sector of financing technology companies. Although it is true that capital continues to accumulate at the same points, it is companies outside the circle of influence that are beginning to take center stage. A luck of decentralization that little by little is permeating the sector.

In the case of this video game startup, which began with a financial plan in 2019 with the help of a small investor, Paco Espinoza, the first round of financing of 1.15 million euros cost a lot. Obtain local investors focused on the norm safe investment or brick it was complicated; even more so if the round was closed during the lockdown in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Still, they closed the operation that allowed Sync Games to become independent from Elephantpink.

However, for the creation of the mobile game it was little money. “With a 1.15 million you don’t have, the platform behind it is becoming its own, and such a complex game in itself costs money. Especially when we are looking for the game to be heard worldwide ”, explains Méndez.

For this reason, they are currently in the process of a second round of financing. Now from 5 million euros that, despite an improvement in investment prospects in Spain outside of the large nuclei, has set its target on international capital. Without being 100% closed, they are already trading with funds from Israel or the United States.

The reason? Very simple: “Local investors do not usually understand the sacrifice and the work that one does to create a video game.” In addition, the history of the investor is added: if he has successes in the sector or experience, much better for the company.

Mobile gaming, a growing sector

Sync Games and Javier Méndez have it clear: “they are not hospitality”. If the coronavirus has taken away one of the pillars of the productive fabric in Spain, the same has not happened with the technology business and much less with the gaming sector: either on PC, console or mobile.

«The sector is in total growth. The coronavirus has wreaked havoc in some sectors, but technology has grown. The issue of restrictions has favored the use of online platforms » Javier Mendez

And not only in the world, the growth of the sector in Spain has evolved. In 2020, it exceeded 1,000 million euros in turnover in the country. By 2021 the idea is for it to exceed 1,100 million, according to the Association for the Spanish Development of Videogames. In the case of the video game startup Sync Games, and hoping to release the game before the end of the year, forecasts point to a turnover of 20 million in 2022.

For its part, Spain is positioned in the top 5 of the largest video game consumers worldwide. Of course always behind China or the United States.

In the case of the creation of Smash Monkeys, the objective was focused on mobile for a very simple theme: it is something that everyone has at their fingertips. It is also the one with the highest turnover globally: 19.3 billion globally only in the first half of 2020, according to Sensor Tower. A fact encouraged, in part, by the coronavirus. Therefore, the growth can be much more massive.

An experience that already lived Angry Birds – a model that wants to continue expanding the universe of the game to a whole ecosystem of series, merchandising and products – or the most current, Among Us.

However, all this growth in the sector has not gone so hand in hand with technical profiles outside the big cities.

«It is difficult to find talent in Marbella and in Spain. Now there are more, but the company that has more money takes the profile because it is in high demand. Javier Mendez

For now, they explain, they only have to import talent, putting Marbella’s quality of life as a cover letter.

From Malaga to the world

Malaga, and among its regions Marbella, is positioning itself on the map as one of the most attractive destinations for innovation and technology-oriented companies.

Since Google announced its 2,500-square-meter cybersecurity center, Malaga has been on the headlines of the technology sector. With an investment of around 700 million euros over five years, the Google headquarters will be the focus of talent and specialized employment. After them, Globant also targeted the Andalusian province. The digital transformation company announced that its installation would create about 200 specialized jobs.

These two announcements are, above all, a magnet for the attraction of talent and investment in technological capital that will take place in Malaga in the coming years.

“Creating an environment here with large companies that can attract the target of workers for this sector is a plus. Not only to work from home, but also to have companies here. Javier Mendez

Still, for the founder of Sync Games there is still a lot of work to do. Although the eyes of the world are looking at Malaga right now, Marbella still has a lot of work ahead of it, although also a lot of potential. “It has cost me my life to carry this out, because if you leave tourism and hospitality it is very complicated,” he explains, “and Marbella is not prepared to attract technology companies. But I hope that little by little they will be attracted by the quality of life because we don’t want to be the only ones ».

